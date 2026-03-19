Dem Rep’s Staffer Impersonated Lawyer to Help Illegal Aliens

If Democrats believe it is permissible and even laudable to break our immigration laws, can we really be surprised when Democrat staffers break other laws too in order to assist criminal foreigners?

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Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin posted accusations from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that one of Rep. Veronica Escobar's (D-Texas) staffers illegally impersonated a lawyer in order to assist detainees. Benito Torres lied about his credentials so that he could have access to illegal aliens and provide them cell phones. Escobar did not respond to Melugin‘s request for comment, which is hardly surprising. Is she trying to figure out how to protect Torres from the consequences of his own actions? Or is she busy covering her own backside?

Torres, as Melugin cited DHS reporting, has “repeatedly falsely claim[ed] to be a lawyer in order to enter an ICE detention facility, meet with detainees, and give them cell phones. ICE says logbooks show Benito Torres falsely claimed to be a lawyer 11 times and repeatedly signed federal G-28 forms falsely attesting that he was an attorney there to see his clients.”

In fact, during one visit, according to ICE, “the facility administrator at Camp East Montana caught Torres giving a phone to multiple detainees and confronted him, and Torres admitted he wasn't a lawyer and was visiting as a private citizen.” That seems to indicate that Torres knew he was in major trouble if he were caught and that he was trying to cover his tracks.

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Related: House Passes Bill for Automatic Deportation of Illegal Alien Welfare Fraudsters

Unsurprisingly, ICE banned Torres from all of their facilities. ICE Director Todd Lyons has also reached out to Escobar by letter to ask if she was aware at all of Torres’s visits to the detention centers, according to Melugin. Lyons also asked the Democrat representative if she would be willing to cooperate fully in a federal investigation regarding Torres.

This is not the first instance of a Democrat congressional staffer impersonating a lawyer to assist illegal aliens. Last year, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) decided to fire her staff rather than face the consequences of the scandal he had caused.

I wrote at the time:

The Duckworth staffer falsified an official government form and posed as an immigration lawyer for an illegal alien who had been deported four times previously and also had a conviction for driving under the influence. So not only was the staffer engaging in criminal activity himself, he was also doing so specifically to help a serial criminal. The ex-staffer’s name is reportedly Edward York. In her letter to Lyons, Duckworth acknowledged a Nov. 12 letter from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) acting director laying out her staffer’s egregious behavior at the St. Louis ICE Field Office.

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It remains to be seen if Escobar will take the same shortcut to disclaiming all responsibility by firing Torres.

What this illustrates once again, however, is that the Democrat Party’s constant pro-crime rhetoric begets ever more crime — not only from foreigners, but from citizens.

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