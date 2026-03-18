House Passes Bill for Automatic Deportation of Illegal Alien Welfare Fraudsters

The U.S. House of Representatives just passed legislation to mandate automatic deportation of illegal aliens who commit welfare fraud. It remains uncertain whether the RINO-run Senate will pass the bill.

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It is interesting to note that 20 Democrats voted in favor of the deportation legislation, a very rare phenomenon for Democrats when it comes to immigration enforcement. The final vote tally was 211 Republicans voting "yea," seven Republican "no votes," 20 Democrats voting "yea," 186 Democrats voting "nay," and eight Democrat "no votes."

🚨 BREAKING: The House of Representatives has passed a bill mandating automatic deportation for illegal aliens who commit welfare fraud, in a 231–186 vote.



pic.twitter.com/uYKoSzAjQu — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 18, 2026

Illegal aliens ought all to be deported, because they are in our country in violation of our laws, but if they commit extra crimes on top of that obviously they should have to leave posthaste. And if there's one crime we've learned "migrants" are commonly guilty of since the Trump administration started digging last year, it is welfare fraud. Billions of hard-earned taxpayer dollars are down the tube thanks to illegal aliens and Democrat enablers.

For the Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) alone, the Trump administration found at least 186,000 dead people and 500,000 double dippers. As of 2024, there were nearly 42 million people on SNAP, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Top SNAP purchases include soft drinks, candy, and bag snacks. Furthermore, 40% of food stamp recipients are obese.

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The White House announced a new task force to combat welfare fraud on March 16 in a press release in which they summed up the need for reform:

Due to lax immigration policy and immigration fraud, certain public officials admit into our country, and provide sanctuary from Federal immigration laws to, migrant populations who are likely to rely on means-tested, public assistance programs (welfare) and increase the political support and power of the public officials providing the benefits...Many of these public officials then fail to police these programs — and in some cases, willfully turn a blind eye to fraud, waste, and abuse within them — to ensure that welfare flows to these migrants... The staggering fraud and waste in Minnesota alone is a case in point. Federal prosecutors in the State estimate that Medicaid fraud in recent years could total in the billions. Nearly 9 percent of the roughly $866 million spent on food stamps in Minnesota each year is estimated to be spent in error.

Alleged non-profit Feeding our Future managed to steal $250 million from poor children via their fake meal sites. Foreigners in Minnesota even funneled money to African terrorists.

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The Biden-Harris administration deliberately weakened federal oversight of welfare programs "by reducing commonsense verification measures, expanding access without adequate controls, tolerating unacceptable error rates, creating conditions in which fraud was institutionally tolerated and therefore flourished, and enabling individuals with substantial means to improperly access benefits."

Hopefully the new Congressional legislation passes. Just imagine how many criminal illegal aliens who run "learing centers" and fund anti-Christian terrorism in Africa would have to leave the United States ASAP.

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