Duckworth Fires Staffer Who Helped Illegal by Impersonating a Lawyer

Even anti-ICE, pro-open borders Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) caved under the backlash after her staffer faked being an immigration lawyer, and the staffer is now out of his real job.

Advertisement

Duckworth wrote to ICE Acting Director Todd M. Lyons on Monday in a letter obtained by Fox News to announce the employee’s job termination. She denied having any knowledge of the staffer’s actions in posing as an immigration lawyer prior to the public exposé and Lyons sending her office details on the criminal actions.

The Duckworth staffer falsified an official government form and posed as an immigration lawyer for an illegal alien who had been deported four times previously and also had a conviction for driving under the influence. So not only was the staffer engaging in criminal activity himself, he was also doing so specifically to help a serial criminal. The ex-staffer’s name is reportedly Edward York.

This @SenDuckworth staff member allegedly claimed to be the lawyer of a 40-year-old illegal immigrant who had been deported to Mexico 4 times and had a DUI conviction, in order to seek his release from custody. He accomplished this by falsifying an official Department of Homeland… pic.twitter.com/R3ggCwolE6 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 12, 2025

In her letter to Lyons, Duckworth acknowledged a Nov. 12 letter from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) acting director laying out her staffer’s egregious behavior at the St. Louis ICE Field Office. “Upon reviewing the matter, I can confirm neither I nor my leadership team was aware of, authorized or directed what your letter describes as the employee’s conduct. My office has terminated the employment of said employee, effective November 17, 2025.”

Advertisement

Related: Two Dem Staffers Caught Breaking Law — Because Dems Love Crime

This is definitely a victory because the employee was fired, and presumably will be facing legal charges for his conduct. But it is notable that Duckworth did not apologize in any way for the affair. She was anxious to disclaim responsibility, but did not indicate regret. That’s probably because she empathizes with her ex-staffer’s point of view.

Ironically, just a few weeks ago, Duckworth was furiously accusing Donald Trump and ICE of wilfully making communities “less safe” by arresting foreign criminals. Try pretending that makes sense. Duckworth, totally overlooking the fact that by arresting illegal aliens ICE is addressing human trafficking and all the other crimes she listed, raged, “President Donald Trump’s radical decision to divert our nation’s premier law enforcement officers away from critical public safety missions, such as disrupting terrorist plots, stopping illegal firearms trafficking, dismantling human trafficking operations and hunting down fugitives, has made America less safe.”

She spouted the rhetoric, and Edward York took her at her word. The New York Post explained:

Advertisement

York bluffed his way into a meeting with Jose Ismeal Ayuzo Sandoval — a 40-year-old illegal immigrant with a DUI conviction who had previously been deported four times to Mexico — on Oct. 29 at an ICE office in St. Louis…York was able to meet with Ayuzo and got him to sign a so-called G-28 form, ostensibly confirming York as his legal representative.

And despite her love of illegal immigration, Duckworth still put her own political and legal safety over her ideology when it came to York’s behavior. Like many an unemployed leftist, York might have to turn to paid violent activism.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of breaking news and immigration enforcement. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.