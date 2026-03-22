‘The Worst Candidate’: Trump Mocks Texas Dem James Talarico

The perpetual waste of taxpayer money, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), will not be returning to Congress, but the candidate who won the Democrat Senate primary against her is just as bad. Or, as President Donald Trump put it, he could be the worst candidate in this midterm election year, which is no mean feat.

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From quoting a heretical Gnostic “gospel” to prove that Jesus loved transgenderism, to saying we should have a welcome mat on our southern border for anyone and everyone, to claiming that white people spread the “virus” of racism wherever they go, James Talarico is about as loony as you can get in a party full of loonies. It is so easy to make fun of him that it is not surprising Donald Trump took a poke at the Texas Democrat Senate candidate in a Sunday TruthSocial post.

JAMES TALARICO: "Our trans community needs abortion care too."



This is who Democrats just nominated as their senate candidate. pic.twitter.com/INHeOteRYs — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 4, 2026

Quite a few of us celebrated Crockett’s loss and wondered if her opponent would be less racist and classless. Unfortunately, he’s not. Trump mocked, “The Democrat running in Texas, James Talarico, turns out to be a FRAUD! It showed after the Election when he beat Low IQ Candidate Jasmine Crockett (No relation to Davy Crockett!). He’s got six Genders, insults to Jesus, only vegan food, was wearing a mask in 2023 and 2024, and is a weak, ineffective guy who we ‘allowed’ to win prior to releasing the avalanche of information we had on him because, as bad as Crockett was as a Candidate, this guy is worse!”

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Trump added a brutal jab at Talarico’s chance at winning in Texas, laughing, “I believe that any human being running against him, sick, incompetent, close to death or, even a child, would win.” Hopefully current Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will be running against him rather than RINO John Cornyn. Paxton would be so much more intelligent and reasonable than Talarico, it wouldn’t even be a competition.

Continuing to lambast Talarico, Trump declared, “He may be the Worst Candidate I have ever seen, other than, of course, [California Gov.] Gavin Newscum who admitted that he suffers from mental incapacity, is unable to read a speech, and is dumb but, in saying ‘the dumb comment,’ referred to his audience, and therefore became, in the eyes of African Americans, A TOTAL RACIST — which is probably true!”

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Trump ended, “Gavin admits that he’s a Low IQ individual, which typically is not good for winning the Presidency. His interview may have been the worst ever given by a ‘professional’ politician. I believe, it takes him OUT OF THE RACE. Kamala [Harris] is back!”

While this is a typical Trump deviation from the main point, it is not quite so much of a deviation as some might think. After all, Talarico is also a raging racist. Besides claiming that white skin spreads racism like a virus, he seemed to claim that being white is a sin, asserting, “For me, prophetic voices like Jesus have helped me reckon with my own whiteness, my own masculinity, my own certainty, my own ego. It’s a never-ending process, and it's a painful process.” If only Talarico had reckoned with his own heresy and disregard for truth. I’m not sure which god he is worshiping, but I am pretty sure it is not Jesus.

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James Talarico hates white people, & he hates himself.



"For me, prophetic voices like Jesus have helped me reckon with my own whiteness, my own masculinity, my own certainty...It's a never-ending process, and it's a painful process."



Good Lord.pic.twitter.com/OhlsxMsrCf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 5, 2026

Donald Trump has a point. James Talarico might indeed be the worst candidate right now in the Democrat Party.

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