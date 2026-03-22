Netanyahu: 48 Hours Proved Iran Is the ‘Enemy of Civilization’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu impressed upon foreign nations griping about the joint U.S.-Israel Iran operation that the Islamic regime of Iran is an enemy to civilization — and even to human life itself.

Advertisement

It is rare to find a conflict in history where one side is thoroughly evil and even demonic, while the other side is fighting for truly noble goals. But the fight between America and Israel (and the Persian people) on one side and the terrorist Iran regime on the other is just such a conflict. The Iranian regime is literally illustrating that more every single day.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today, at the site of the missile hit in Dimona:



“If anyone needed an explanation of why Iran is the enemy of civilization, and the enemy and the danger to the entire world. You got it in the last 48 hours. https://t.co/IZoJ1snuSw pic.twitter.com/dziq31IGBH — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 22, 2026

Just after an Iranian strike caused a mass casualty event in Arad, at least 25 people including a 10-year-old boy also suffered injuries from Iranian missile fire striking the city of Dimona, Israel. From the scene of the strike, Netanyahu said, “If anyone needed explanation of why Iran is the enemy of civilization, and the enemy and the danger to the entire world you got it in the last 48 hours.”

He explained further, “In the last 48 hours, they fired … on civilians, on children. There's a children's nursery here. There's an old …person's home here. Civilians, families, they fire terror weapons on civilians. And often they use cluster bombs, which are forbidden by international law.”

Advertisement

Related: Israel Fights on As Iranian Regime Hits Civilians, Kindergarten

Besides that, Netanyahu emphasized, “The second thing that [Iran’s regime] did is that they fired on Jerusalem right next to the holy places. They sent ballistic missiles that could have destroyed the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Al Aqsa Mosque, and the Western Wall, the three holiest sites to the three monotheistic religions, they don't care. They fired at everyone.”

🚨 Additional footage shows the moment a fragment from an Iranian ballistic missile crashed into Jerusalem's Old City. https://t.co/dSlQOSgbgo pic.twitter.com/RlMPOKXxPX — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 20, 2026

Thirdly, Netanyahu stated, Iran’s regime “fired an intercontinental ballistic missile 4,000 kilometers right into Diego Garcia, the American British base. They can reach down with these ballistic missiles everywhere in Europe, almost everywhere in Europe. I've been warning that for years.” This is why NATO needs to quit whining about Donald Trump and realize this is their war too.

Speaking of which, Netanyahu’s fourth point was Iran’s regime having “shut down the important maritime Strait of Hormuz trying to blackmail the world with oil — terror blackmail. Four things that they're doing in 48 hours.”

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: As Iran’s Regime Bombed an Israeli Kindergarten, the UN Posted About Eating Bugs

Netanyahu bluntly went on, “And I ask the leaders of the world, the leaders of the free world, the leaders of the moderate states, what more are you waiting for? President Trump has correctly said that Israel, that United States and Israel in this great partnership were fighting the battle not only for ourselves, but for all of you. And he asked a simple question, ‘Where are you?’ And it's time to heed President Trump's call, his leadership, and his vision not merely for our sake, but for your sake.”

Operation Epic Fury, or Operation Roaring Lion, is taking on the world’s worst sponsor of terrorism. For half a century, the Iranian regime has had global impact. When will other nations recognize this is their fight whether they want it or not?

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of Operation Roaring Lion and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.