Israel Fights on As Iranian Regime Hits Civilians, Kindergarten

Even as Iranian regime counterstrikes hit Israeli homes, holy sites, and a kindergarten, Israeli forces are only more determined to take out their terrorist enemies.

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While American and Israeli forces are focusing on military targets in Operation Epic Fury, the genocidal Iranian regime is, as usual, trying to maximize civilian casualties. Since the Iranian regime has spent years declaring its desire to wipe Israel off the map, that is not surprising, but it does illustrate graphically how necessary it is for this regime to go into the dustbin of history.

An Iranian missile struck a kindergarten in central Israel. Only the fact that it was Saturday prevented a massacre of children.



The reckless Iranian regime is firing deliberately at civilian targets, including kindergartens. pic.twitter.com/dF7uAGws8H — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) March 21, 2026

The Iranian regime has repeatedly tried to strike Old City Jerusalem, including the Western Wall of the last Temple and the Church of the Holy Sepulcher. Ironically, the regime has even gotten close to damaging the Al Aqsa mosque compound that its jihad proxies so often use as an excuse for why they think Muslims should control Jerusalem.

🚨 Additional footage shows the moment a fragment from an Iranian ballistic missile crashed into Jerusalem's Old City. https://t.co/dSlQOSgbgo pic.twitter.com/RlMPOKXxPX — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 20, 2026

A Saturday Iranian strike on a building in the southern Israeli town of Arad injured 75 people, 10 of them seriously. Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba declared a mass casualty event, according to the Jerusalem Post. In fact, Soroka could not adequately handle all of the injuries, so some people had to be transferred to other hospitals, according to the Israeli Health Ministry. This is a story that should’ve made headlines around the world, but most countries are too busy still peddling the stupid lies about Israel and America supposedly bombing a girls’ school in Iran.

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed empathy with the injured while promising that Israeli forces would still continue to fight the monsters who are bombing civilians on a daily basis. In a statement on X that Grok translated from Hebrew, Netanyahu said, “This is a very difficult evening in the campaign for our future. Just a short while ago, I spoke with the Mayor of Arad, Yair Maayan, and asked him to convey, on behalf of all Israeli citizens, our prayers for the peace of the injured.

A direct hit reportedly struck Arad, causing severe damage to a railway building. Magen David Adom teams are on site treating the wounded. pic.twitter.com/HWJ0usW0vV — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 21, 2026

In order to further the recovery of the wounded, Netanyahu continued, “I have instructed the Director General of my office to provide all the necessary assistance together with all government ministries. I strengthen the emergency and rescue forces operating in the field right now, and I call on everyone to heed the instructions of the Home Front Command.”

Related: ‘Be Relentlessly Lethal’: Admiral Cooper’s Update on Operation Epic Fury

But, he ended emphatically, “We are determined to continue to strike our enemies on all fronts.”

In a separate statement to the press, Netanyahu also provided an update on Operation Roaring Lion, which is the Israeli name for the operation against Iran. It “is designed to remove the existential threats posed by the Ayatollah regime, the regime that has waged war against America and Israel and the people of Iran for 47 years,” Prime Minister Netanyahu explained. That evil regime “chants, death to America, death to Israel, and it delivers death to its own people.”

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Therefore, Israel has three goals in mind:

One, removing the nuclear threat. Second, removing the ballistic missile threat and removing both of these threats before they're buried deep underground and become immune from aerial attack. And third, this means creating the conditions for the Iranian people to grasp their freedom, to control their destiny.

The Iranian counterstrikes are hopefully just the last desperate efforts of a collapsing regime.

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