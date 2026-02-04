The Morning Briefing: There's Gotta Be a Lot of Beard Sweat in the Iranian Regime Right Now

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. (In preparation for a whirlwind book tour, the Sine Qua Non Sequitur is sharing healing baby goat videos with lumbago sufferers on Long Island.)

Advertisement

Examples of the horrors and evils of Islamic fundamentalists being in political control of anything abound, but Iran's ayatollahs really stand out in a rogue's gallery of violent psychopath dirtbags. Lefty loons will no doubt say that I'm being Islamophobic, but that's only because they don't know what a phobia is. I don't think that it is at all irrational to harbor an intense dislike for people who are on record as wanting to bring about the destruction of America. Oh, they also have a lengthy history of making people who disagree with them dead.

Iran has been Middle East terrorism's ATM for a very long time. Those suicide vests and car bombs don't pay for themselves — the "holy" men who run the Islamic Republic of Iran foot the bill for all of that. The Hamas savages would all be living on strict ramen rations if it weren't for the largesse of the religious leaders who run Iran.

Yeah, that's one messed up religion.

The bearded thugs who run Iran aren't very popular with the regular folks in the country, and haven't been for a while now. There have been uprisings in the 21st century, but they were quickly squelched. The combination of military strongmen and weak Western leaders who struggle with telling the good guys from the bad has been too much for them to overcome.

Times have changed quite a bit, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is probably not sleeping as well as he used to.

This is from something that Rick wrote yesterday:

Advertisement

"An attack combined with demonstrations by angry people could lead to a collapse (of the ruling system). That is the main concern among the top officials, and that is what our enemies want," said an official, who, like the other officials contacted by Reuters for the story, spoke on condition of anonymity. (This is another sign that the regime is fracturing. The flood of "anonymous sources" talking to Reuters and the international press is without precedent.) "The reported remarks are significant because they suggest private misgivings inside the leadership at odds with Tehran’s defiant public stance towards the protesters and the U.S," said the official.

The official is talking about an attack — even a limited one — by the United States. There may not be unanimous backbone in Western countries, but Iranian officials and nuclear engineers are painfully aware that President Trump has zero interest in playing nice with them. Khamenei probably spends hours a day staring longingly at his "Hope" poster.

There has been no indication that the U.S. is planning on striking Iran just yet, but the military is certainly prepared for it. This is from Catherine:

The U.S. Navy reportedly shot down an Iranian drone apparently threatening one of our aircraft carriers on Tuesday, as tensions continued to mount between the two countries’ governments. Reuters reported that U.S. military officials confirmed to it that the Navy shot down an Iranian Shahed-139 drone, which “aggressively” approached the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea today. An F-35 fighter jet took out the drone after it exhibited a pattern “with unclear intent.”

Advertisement

Play stupid games, lose expensive toys.

For the last several years that I was in Los Angeles, I lived in a neighborhood that had a lot of Persian Jews who fled Ayatollah Khomeini in the '70s. I heard a lot of stories about what a magnificent country Iran was before the dark cloud of Islamic rule permanently descended up on it. The young people of Iran who are rising up don't have any direct memories of the glory days, but they're probably carrying around stories in their hearts about them. An imagined ideal can be a powerful motivator for the downtrodden.

It's difficult to know what the day-to-day doings of Khamenei and Co. are because it's a very secretive regime. Iranian leaders aren't giving a lot of interviews to MS NOW or CNN, even though they'd probably get lucrative job offers if they did. We know what the long-term goals of the Iranian leaders are, however, and they are at odds with those of the civilized free world.

They are also at odds, it would seem, with more and more Iranian people. Let us hope and pray that this is finally the time that the plan for Iran's return to freedom will come together.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

Saddle up!

The size of this African bullfrog 😲 pic.twitter.com/DOEmrhW7Hv — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 3, 2026

Advertisement

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Buddy, Can You Spare $50 Billion?

The Real Reasons Why Latin America Is Moving to the Right

Shot. U.S. Navy Shoots Down Iranian Drone Approaching Aircraft Carrier

Chaser. 'Fear Is No Longer a Deterrent': Iranian Leadership Terrified What Will Happen if U.S. Strikes

Cancel France. ‘Not a Free Country’: Telegram CEO Slams France’s X Office Raid

Who Is Behind the Anti-ICE Protests in Minneapolis?

👉Voter ID Isn’t Racist — Democrats’ Arguments Against It Are

The Key to Crushing the Democrats in the Midterms Is Right Here

Jill Biden’s Ex-Husband Charged With Murder

DOJ Aims to Revoke Citizenship From Two Predators

Even CNN Admits the Truth about Voter ID Laws

Trump Wants $1 Billion in Damages, ‘Nothing Further to Do’ With Harvard Over Ongoing Antisemitism

Congress Passes Spending Bill but Leaves ICE Out in the Cold — for Now

👏👏👏Plastic Surgeons Become the First Major Medical Society to Renounce Gender Surgeries for Minors

Disney Doubles Down on Woke Agenda, Elevates Theme Park Radical Josh D’Amaro to CEO

Eric's Crystal Ball: John Fetterman's Future

The Nephilim Debate Just Got a Boost From Ancient Egypt

The Prince of Nigeria Grew Up: AI and Phishing Scams

The Worldwide Humiliation of Bill Gates: From Tech God to Global Embarrassment

When Good Men Do Nothing

How to Watch the ‘All-American Halftime Show’ and Avoid Bad Bunny

Townhall Mothership

Arrest the occupier! The Tongva Tribe Is Putting Billie Eilish on the Spot

Advertisement

Baltimore Mayor Calls Reporter Racist For Asking Why He Needs $163k Taxpayer-Funded SUV

Major Builders Announce 'Trump Homes' to Solve Affordability Crisis for First-Time Buyers

Another Race Hoax Just Lost in a Texas Court

Red flag laws are commie. Colorado Dems Advance Dangerous Expansion to State's 'Red Flag' Law

Can Congress Give Trump the 2A Win He Needs?

Pennsylvania Proposal Should Concern Gun Owners Everywhere

#TrueStory. Gavin Newsom Wants to Be President, But It Could Be a Tough Sell

#NiHaoAlert. Chinese Bioweapons Labs Keep Popping Up in America

Commie Mamdani: I, Like, See Dead People, Yo

Concerning New Info in Nancy Guthrie Missing Person Case - Plus, a Ransom Note?

See It: University Students Brave Brutal Temps to Build Spectacular Ice Chapel, Celebrate Candlemas

The Nation Needs an Inoculation Against the Outbreak of Viral Idiocy Spread by the Cultural Elites

Acting the Fool: Adam Corolla Says Some in Hollywood Are Not the Radical Leftists They Appear to Be

Soap dropper. Don Lemon Tells Jimmy Kimmel the FBI Wanted to Intimidate and Embarrass Him

😁Troll Kings! Conservative Group Sends San Fran Lefties Into a RAGE With ICE Super Bowl Billboard

VIP

Nicki Minaj Is Having a Moment; Goes to War for Voter ID Laws in Viral Post

‘America 250’ Tuesday: The Battle of the Chesapeake

Securing Our Elections Shouldn’t Be a Partisan Issue

Is It Really ‘Retribution’ Trump Is Seeking Against Mark Kelly?

Adventures in the Patriarchy™: Anti-ICE Karens Gone Wild! Part XXIII

Advertisement

Endless Revolt: Chesterton and the Destructive ‘Revolution’ of Marxism

The Enemy Strikes the Sanctuary: Tabernacle Thrown Down, Virgin Mary Shattered — It's Spiritual Warfare

Behind the Scenes of the Super Bowl: The PR Stories the Public Never Sees

Around the Interwebz

‘F1’ Sequel Teased By Racing Sport’s CEO At Apple TV Press Day

Unable to tame hydrogen leaks, NASA delays launch of Artemis II until March

This Surprising Winter Trend Turns Snowplows Into Local Celebrities

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

#RIP

Chuck Negron, lead singer on ‘Joy to the World’ and other Three Dog Night hits, dies at 83https://t.co/GmGmQHxk0b pic.twitter.com/x4Ty2mHEkL — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) February 3, 2026

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

02/03/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: Scripps

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: HuffPost

Secondary Print: USA Today

Radio: FOX

New Media: Center Square



EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a TV Interview

Oval Office

Closed Press



1:15 PM THE FIRST LADY meets with Freed American-Israeli Hostage Keith Siegel

Blue Room

Pre-Credentialed Media



4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.