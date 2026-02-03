DOJ Aims to Revoke Citizenship From Two Predators

Foreign predators do not deserve to enjoy the privileges of U.S. citizenship, especially after lying to obtain that citizenship.

As we know, our immigration system needs major reform, and there are many people in the past who have been granted amnesty or naturalized citizenship who really should not have received this privilege. Among them are Erwin Galindo and Gurmeet Singh, two convicted sex offenders. The former is also a pedophile. The Department of Justice (DOJ) is now seeking to have their naturalization revoked in light of their egregious crimes and cover-up of those crimes while seeking citizenship.

The DOJ issued two press releases yesterday, Feb. 2, explaining its efforts to de-naturalize Galindo and Singh and detailing their criminal records. As Attorney General Pamela Bondi said, “American citizenship is a great and sacred privilege that must be earned honestly.”

In the case of Galindo, he sexually abused an 11-year-old and both sexually abused and raped a 14-year-old, for which he was sentenced — after naturalization — to eight years and eight months in prison. Because he hid the facts about his sexual predation on children while obtaining his citizenship in 2015, the DOJ aims to revoke his naturalization under 8 U.S.C. § 1451.

The DOJ’s Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate declared, “A monster who commits horrific acts of sexual abuse against children should not ever have become a U.S. citizen. This Administration will not hesitate to take his citizenship back.” The DOJ did not state from which country Galindo comes.

As for Singh, he kidnapped a passenger of his taxi, who woke up in his back seat to find the Indian native on top of her holding a knife to her throat. Singh bound, gagged, blindfolded, and stripped the woman before raping her, the DOJ explained. He concealed this criminal record during his naturalization process. Following his naturalization in 2011, Singh was convicted of rape and kidnapping and received a sentence of 20 years in prison. Now, the DOJ wants to revoke Singh’s naturalization.

Commenting on Singh’s case, Shumate emphasized, “Singh entered our country through family-based immigration laws, then committed horrible crimes before lying about them to become a U.S. citizen. We will now correct this injustice.” U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. for the Eastern District of New York agreed, “The defendant in this case secured U.S. citizenship through deceit, and on the heels of committing the heinous crimes of rape and kidnapping. This case [was] brought to strip the defendant of citizenship that he did not earn and to which he was not entitled[.]”

This is the key point, that, as Bondi said, American citizenship is not a right but a privilege. And in the cases of Singh and Galindo, they not only committed horrific crimes, but they also deliberately lied about their actions to succeed in obtaining naturalization, making it very obvious that they should not continue to hold U.S. citizenship.

