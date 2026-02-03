War Department Says Former Boy Scouts Must Reform, Reject DEI

The Department of War requires Scouting America, formerly known in its glory days as Boy Scouts of America, to implement major reforms if the woke entity wishes to continue its connection with the federal department.

Sean Parnell, assistant to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, issued a Feb. 2 statement about Scouting America’s desire to remain connected with the Department of War (DOW) and how this conflicts with its increasing commitment to woke ideology. “From Day One at the War Department, we have made it very clear: No more DEI at DoW. Zero tolerance,” Parnell explained. Therefore, the scouting organization has to choose either DOW or DEI.

As those who remember Boy Scouts back before they started allowing girls and openly homosexual individuals into the organization will understand, the organization has become aggressively wokeified within the last decade. My own brothers were in Cub Scouts at one time, but I would never recommend people putting their sons — or daughters — into Scouting America now. It remains to be seen if DOW can force Scouting America to make significant enough reforms that the organization will be worth joining again for patriots.

Parnell explained about the DEI explosion within Scouting, “As a result, over the past several months, the Department of War has been reviewing its relationship with Scouting America—formerly known as the Boy Scouts of America. A great organization, that has — in many ways — lost its way.”

Amen to that. Scouting America lost its moral compass as surely as an inexperienced scout can lose his physical compass. Hegseth previously put Scouting America on notice, hence the deal negotiations. Parnell explained further DOW’s reasons for demanding reform: “On January 21st, 2025, President Trump signed Executive Order 14173: ‘Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity,’ terminating radical DEl preferencing in federal contracting. All of our affiliations must meet this standard.” Parnell went on:

But, for more than a decade now, Scouting America's leadership has made decisions that run counter to the values of this administration and this Department of War, including an embrace of DEl and other social justice, gender-fluid ideological stances. This is unacceptable.

DOW found a great deal to alarm and concern the Trump administration during its review, Parnell noted, even while expressing optimism that the scouting organization is finally on the road to reform and compliance with administration standards.

“Our review of the DoW's financial assistance and partnership with Scouting America, including its quadrennial National Jamboree celebration, has been rigorous and ongoing,” Parnell stated. “Scouting America remains far from perfect, but they have firmly committed to a return to core principles. Back to God and country—immediately!”

Scouting was never supposed to be about DEI propagandizing. It was supposed to teach real-life skills and encourage civic responsibility, patriotism, and healthy living. Without those priorities, Scouting America is merely an empty shell of its original self.

Parnell optimistically ended his statement, “Scouting America and the Department of War are near a final agreement where we believe we can continue our partnership with Scouting America, as long as the organization rapidly implements the common-sense, core value reforms. They are on the clock, and we are watching.” Only time will tell.

