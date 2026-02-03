Eric's Crystal Ball: John Fetterman's Future

Good morning. Glad you’re here. Today is Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. Alexa tells me that it's National Carrot Cake Day and National Golden Retriever Day. The deep freeze seems to be over. Winter Storm Fern has thankfully passed into history. Might even get the car washed later today. Gotta get rid of the salt I've been collecting for the last couple of weeks. I swear to you, there's pretty red paint under that coat of gray.

Today in History:

1863: Samuel Clemens first uses the pen name Mark Twain in a Virginia City newspaper, the Territorial Enterprise.

1876: Albert Spalding invests $800 to start a sporting goods company, manufacturing the first official baseball, tennis ball, basketball, golf ball, and football.

1945: WWII: British Prime Minister Winston Churchill arrives in Yalta, Crimea, Soviet Union for the Big Three Yalta Conference

1959 Plane crash known kills musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, J. P. Richardson (aka The Big Bopper), and the pilot near Clear Lake, Iowa.

1964: Meet the Beatles album goes gold.

1986: Ed Catmull and Alvy Ray Smith spin off Pixar Animation Studios from Lucasfilm, Ltd as an independent film production company, with the backing of Steve Jobs.

Birthdays Today include: Felix Mendelssohn, Horace Greeley, Gertrude Stein, Pretty Boy Floyd, Joey Bishop, Henry Heimlich, John Fiedler, Shelly Berman, Emile Griffith, Fran Tarkenton, Neil Bogart, Dennis Edwards of the Temptations, Dave Davis of the Kinks, and singer Melanie.

* * *

I must say that when John Fetterman decided to run for a Senate seat, I wasn’t overly pleased and less so when he actually won that seat.

So I can admit now (with a bit of chagrin) that his appearing to be the only semi-sane Democrat on the national stage right now was decidedly NOT on my bingo card. You can imagine that I was not totally displeased when he, in the end, became a thorn in Woke, Inc’s side.

Fox in Philly over the weekend, reported:



WASHINGTON (TNND) — Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman said over the weekend that anti-ICE protesters should not dox federal agents.



During an interview with “Sunday Briefing” on Fox News, Fetterman said that lots of ICE agents were wearing masks due to the threat of doxing.



“They could target their families, and they are organizing these people to put their names out there, so don’t ever, ever dox people and target their families, too,” Fetterman said, according to The Hill newspaper.

He's also repeatedly slammed his party for the Nazi rhetoric. He also came out with the truth about Maduro. "We all wanted him gone." Oh, don’t mistake me, he’s still a Democrat; for example, he complained about Kristi Noem.



.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump: I make a direct appeal to immediately fire @Sec_Noem.



Americans have died.



She is betraying DHS’s core mission and trashing your border security legacy.



DO NOT make the mistake President Biden made for not firing a grossly incompetent DHS Secretary. — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) January 27, 2026



He’s also using the standard phrasing “hard-working migrants” as a shield.

So he’s only threatening the bend, not actually going around it, like so many of his party. He seems to think he’s operating in “Country over Party” mode, and to a large degree, he’s correct. Unheard of from a Democrat in this day.

In watching him closely for the last few weeks, I come to the conclusion that he’s about as popular with the Democrats as Joe Lieberman was, and for the same reason. He defends Israel, he is speaking up for secure borders, deporting criminals, he won’t vote for another government shutdown, AND he’s stated flatly that paid and organized leftist groups are actively hunting ICE agents. My gosh, it’s like he’s actually coming down to the right of the “Republicans in Name Only” I've spent nearly a lifetime complaining about. Remarkable!

As with Liberman, it’s more than a bit strange to watch the Democrats who couldn’t seem to get enough of the man and went to bat for him in the primary big time, despite being fairly well incapacitated as of election night. They are now mad as a bull with a red flag in its face, over him. It’s probably the easiest prediction to make in politics right now, but do not be surprised if he gets primaried at the first opportunity.

Oh, I should mention that he will be primaried despite having a huge boost after making these statements? Morning Consult reports:

Fetterman’s standing has improved: Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) has a 51% approval rating, higher than it was when President Donald Trump took office. However, there’s been a lot of movement beneath the surface. His approval rating among Democrats since the end of 2024 has declined from 72% to 48%, but that’s been countered by an increase from 27% to 59% among Republicans, giving him severe bipartisan backing.

Fetterman is up for reelection in 2028. At the moment, he's keeping his options open, but my guess is he has two choices: drop out or jump to the GOP. All of that assumes his health concerns don't reappear.

Thought for the day: The most dangerous man to any government is the man who is able to think things out for himself, without regard to the prevailing superstitions and taboos. Almost inevitably, he comes to the conclusion that the government he lives under is dishonest, insane, and intolerable. —H.L. Mencken

There are things going on that the left would rather you didn't have a clear picture of.



