BREAKING: Jill Biden’s Ex-Husband Charged With Murder

William Stevenson, the ex-husband of former First Lady Jill Biden, was arrested and charged with murdering his current wife, Linda Stevenson, authorities announced Tuesday.

Fox News reports that Stevenson, 77, was taken into custody Monday and has since been charged with first-degree murder, according to the New Castle County Police Department in Delaware.

Officers were called on Dec. 28 concerning a domestic dispute to a home where they found Linda Stevenson unresponsive, authorities said at the time. After being pronounced dead, her body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy. Authorities did not list a cause of death on Tuesday. Stevenson was arrested following an "extensive weeks-long investigation," police said. A grand jury indicted Stevenson on Monday. He was taken to the Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to post $500,000.00 cash bail. Fox News Digital reached out to the office of Joe and Jill Biden, but they did not immediately respond.

According to NBC News, Stevenson is in custody at the Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to post $500,000 in cash bail. Police said it is unclear whether he has retained an attorney.

Linda Stevenson was found unresponsive in the living room and died despite lifesaving measures by officers at the scene. The press release at the time said that her body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy. In Linda Stevenson’s obituary, the 64-year old was described by loved ones as “deeply family-oriented,” and a big Philadelphia Eagles fan. It also said she founded a small bookkeeping business in the final years of her life. A cause of death was not included in the statement on William Stevenson's arrest. The grand jury's indictment Monday was the result of an "extensive weekslong investigation" into the death, police said.

Stevenson married Jill Biden in 1970, when she was 18 and attending the University of Delaware. Stevenson was 23. The marriage ended after five years. She later married then-Sen. Joe Biden in 1977.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

