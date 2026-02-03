How to Watch the ‘All-American Halftime Show’ and Avoid Bad Bunny

By now you know that Bad Bunny and Green Day are slated to headline the official Super Bowl halftime show this Sunday.

Bad Bunny is the Puerto Rican rapper-singer who wears dresses, attacks U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, and has generally dissed America at every opportunity. Yeah, the same country that’s making him rich. We’re the problem. Don’t take my word for it. This is him not standing for the National Anthem at a ball game.

Bad Bunny refuses to honor America. This is who is doing the Super Bowl halftime show. pic.twitter.com/fF0HdqeWDV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 12, 2025

This is him signaling that English will take a back seat to Spanish when he takes the stage at halftime.

Bad Bunny: "Learn Spanish" if you want to understand my Super Bowl halftime show pic.twitter.com/9tj5gCUIl9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 5, 2025

And this is him, just this week at the Grammy Awards, using his platform to attack ICE agents, further fanning the flames of hate against law enforcement.

If the @NFL doesn’t immediately switch the halftime show from whoever “Bad Bunny” is, they will see the largest viewership drop in Super Bowl history.



The boycott will be bigger than the game itself.



Heck, I’ll boycott anyone who advertises.



Change the show, or we change the… pic.twitter.com/dVxZCzXNYz — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) February 2, 2026

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about the halftime show and about the possibility that Bad Bunny would get political.

🚨 NEW: Roger Goodell Says Bad Bunny & Green Day Won’t Get Political During the Super Bowl



“This platform is used to unite people and to be able to bring people together with their creativity … I think Bad Bunny understands that and I think he'll have a great performance.” pic.twitter.com/pK7Fj6vYIV — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 3, 2026

We’re all getting wise to the tells public figures give when they’re lying.The big, "sincere" eyes, the matter-of-fact calmness, which totally contradicts the reality we can all see. He had the audacity to say that Bad Bunny will be a uniter and won’t get political.

Maybe there’s some language in the NFL’s contract with the rapper that prohibits certain things. But I guarantee that any artist worth his salt will find a way to meet the terms of his contract, squeeze in some politics, get that viral moment that everyone will talk about on Monday morning, and still get paid.

Goodell knows this, but he must think the contract gives him plausible deniability so that he can act surprised after the fact. Does he want us to think he’s that stupid, or does he think we are? The answer is, he doesn’t care. He knows the event will get ratings, make money, and his world will move on with everyone that much richer.

Oh, and if you’re wondering about Green Day, here is the lead singer what’s-his-name, saying some things.

Are we good here? Are we all agreed we’re not going to watch the NFL’s halftime show? Good.

Well, you may have already heard that Turning Point USA has stepped up to give us an alternative option. It’s called the "All-American Halftime Show." This one will start right after the second quarter of the game ends, and it will be headlined by Kid Rock. Country artists Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Pittsburgh's own Gabby Barrett will join him.

THE LINEUP FOR THE ALL-AMERICAN HALFTIME SHOW IS HERE! 🔥



Watch Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett THIS SUNDAY 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xwurEhdB13 — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) February 2, 2026

The "All-American Halftime Show" will be family-friendly, and a celebration of faith, family, and freedom.

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet said, "We set out to provide an entertainment option that will be fun, excellent, and exciting for the entire family while millions are gathered together for the big game. These performers will deliver exactly that, and we can’t wait to watch the incredible show they’re about to put on. We know millions around the country will be watching too."

To watch this alternative halftime show, Turning Point USA will stream it on its social media channels, including YouTube, X, and Rumble. You’ll also be able to find it on Daily Wire+, Real America’s Voice, TBN, CHARGE!, The National News Desk, NTD.com, and OAN News.

The Super Bowl, which pits the Seattle Seahawks against the New England Patriots, is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. (Eastern) on NBC. It’s expected that the game will go into halftime between 8-8:30 p.m. For planning, the halftime break is expected to be 25-30 minutes from the time the second quarter ends to when the game itself resumes. Even if you don’t want to watch the alternative halftime show, try to turn your TV off for the duration of halftime.

This will send a message to those who monitor viewership. If you’re a fan of the NFL, and you’re conservative, you already know how the woke league feels about you. But let’s just say you like the game of football too much to quit watching it. We see you. So does Turning Point USA and an army of other conservatives. And that’s why they went out of their way to give you what you want and a chance to let Roger Goodell how you feel about his halftime show.

