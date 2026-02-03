Trump Wants $1 Billion in Damages, ‘Nothing Further to Do’ With Harvard Over Ongoing Antisemitism

President Donald Trump is fed up with woke, antisemitic Harvard University’s lies and insincere promises of reform while it is still demanding unrestricted federal funding.

Advertisement

A report yesterday from fake news outlet The New York Times claimed that the Trump administration was no longer demanding money back from Harvard, a claim which Trump promptly contradicted. The president is so outraged at Harvard now that he announced yesterday the administration will be seeking $1 billion in damages from the university, and he wants to cut federal ties with the disgraced Ivy League institution altogether.

Trump angrily began his late Monday Truth Social post, “Strongly Antisemitic Harvard University has been feeding a lot of ‘nonsense’ to The Failing New York Times. Harvard has been, for a long time, behaving very badly!”

After all, why should the American taxpayer be on the hook for the woke, anti-American, and Jew-hating propaganda that Harvard feeds to its students? Trump slammed Harvard’s pretense at reform: “They wanted to do a convoluted job training concept, but it was turned down in that it was wholly inadequate and would not have been, in our opinion, successful. It was merely a way of Harvard getting out of a large cash settlement of more than 500 Million Dollars, a number that should be much higher for the serious and heinous illegalities that they have committed.”

Advertisement

Recommended: ‘Not a Free Country’: Telegram CEO Slams France’s X Office Raid

After all, the federal government has given billions of dollars to Harvard over the years, so even seeking $1 billion in damages aims at a small portion of what taxpayers gave Harvard.

Trump insisted, “This should be a Criminal, not Civil, event, and Harvard will have to live with the consequences of their wrongdoings. In any event, this case will continue until justice is served. Dr. Alan Garber, the President of Harvard, has done a terrible job of rectifying a very bad situation for his institution and, more importantly, America, itself.”

The president bitingly noted of Garber, “He was hired AFTER the antisemitism charges were brought - I wonder why??? We are now seeking One Billion Dollars in damages, and want nothing further to do, into the future, with Harvard University. As The Failing New York Times clearly stated, ‘Some connected to the University, however, think Harvard has no option but to eventually cut a deal. The Administration has repeatedly attempted to cut off research grants, which would be an untenable crises. Like many major research universities, Harvard relies on federal funding for its financial model.’”

Advertisement

The federal government should never have become involved with funding universities to begin with, but the reality is that now many universities absolutely rely on significant federal funding to survive. In this case, the Trump administration gave Harvard a reasonable ultimatum — crack down on dangerous and virulent antisemitism or lose federal funding. Harvard, it seems, is trying to have it both ways, and that is completely unacceptable. Trump is right to want to have nothing more to do with Harvard once he wins damages.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of federal reforms and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.