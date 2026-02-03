Voter ID Isn’t Racist — Democrats’ Arguments Against It Are

To claim to be the party that looks out for minorities, Democrats sure do treat them with condescension when it comes to voting. The SAVE Act is legislation that requires voters to provide proof of citizenship to vote. Pretty simple, no?

Not to Democrats, who act like something as common as ID is unfair to minorities. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a statement on X, in which he goes full condescension and treats minorities as if they’re too stupid or inept to procure identification. It reads in part:

I have said it before and I'll say it again, the SAVE Act would impose Jim Crow type laws to the entire country and is dead on arrival in the Senate. It is a poison pill that will kill any legislation that it is attached to. If House Republicans add the SAVE Act to the bipartisan appropriations package it will lead to another prolonged Trump government shutdown. Let's be clear, the SAVE Act is not about securing our elections. It is about suppressing voters. The SAVE Act seeks to disenfranchise millions of American citizens, seize control of our elections, and fan the flames of election skepticism and denialism. The SAVE Act is reminiscent of Jim Crow era laws and would expand them to the whole of America. Republicans want to restore Jim Crow and apply it from one end of this country to the other.

The “Jim Crow” canard really grinds my gears because the left spouted it so much when Georgia enacted its law making elections more secure. What’s funny is that turnout increased in Georgia, including among minorities.

Flashback: If Georgia's New Voting Law Was 'Jim Crow 2.0,' It's Bizarro Jim Crow

It also reminds me of one of my favorite columns that I’ve written in recent years. When Kamala Harris said that voter ID laws were “unfair” to rural people, I wrote, “I do declare that it’s tougher than rasslin’ a greased hog in a phone booth for Maw and Paw to hitch the mule up to the wagon to head up to the big city to get one of them thar fancy identification cards. It’s the 21st century, for crying out loud.”

That was a fun one. But I digress.

Leave it to the awesome Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) to call Schumer out for his racism:

Here we go again….according to @SenSchumer it’s racist to ensure only American citizens vote in our elections.



After Biden & Schumer allowed MILLIONS of illegal aliens to flood into the U.S., the SAVE America Act is essential to stop Soros-backed Leftist radicals from using… https://t.co/jdjF6X9pXQ — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) February 2, 2026

And Scott wasn’t alone:

Weird, so you're saying Black people can't do any of the things on the left of this picture.



Chuck, this isn't the 60's you know, the era you started in politics?



RETIRE!!! pic.twitter.com/QpEluADfF5 — FloridaManStan (@FLManStan) February 2, 2026

The bottom line is that Democrats don’t want secure elections. They don’t want to ensure that only those who should be voting are voting. Election integrity makes it much more difficult for Democrats to game the system in their favor.

There’s a simple solution, and Elon Musk pointed it out:

Voter ID and in-person voting is the only way to save democracy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2026

Amen. Let’s make our elections secure and free of Democrat corruption.

Who exactly do Democrats think can’t get an ID?

