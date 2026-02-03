Disney Doubles Down on Woke Agenda, Elevates Theme Park Radical Josh D’Amaro to CEO

Someone a lot smarter than me once said that doing the same thing over and over while expecting different results defines insanity. If that’s true—and I believe it is—then the Walt Disney Co. board of directors probably deserves a free vacation to the nuthouse. The board now stands on the cusp of picking Disney parks chief Josh D’Amaro as its next CEO.

For those unfamiliar with D’Amaro, he bears responsibility for shoving woke ideals down everyone’s throats at the company’s amusement parks. If he gets the job, it seems inevitable that he will push the exact same agenda across other projects—film, television, and beyond—once he replaces current CEO Bob Iger. Iger first served as CEO from 2005 to 2020, stepping down before returning later. After his departure, Disney content took a massive turn to the left. Granted, the company had already started sliding down that slope, but this shift accelerated the fall.

That turn led directly to a slew of box office failures, including Lightyear, a film about Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear that featured a homosexual couple. Many have rightly labeled this “indoctrination,” since the studio forced acceptance and normalization of sexual deviancy on children, likely reinforcing the same garbage schools already spoon-feed them.

Rather than learn the obvious lesson—that going woke really does lead to going broke—the company now appears poised to repeat the same mistake. Other candidates for the CEO position include ESPN chief Jimmy Pitaro and Disney co-chairs Dana Walden and Alan Bergman. None of these figures have shown the intestinal fortitude required to right the ship or walk away from injecting woke values into the company’s content.

D’Amaro first joined Disney as a parks executive in 1998 after leaving the Gillette razor company. Since then, he has overseen a massive $60 billion investment in parks, resorts, and cruise ships. During this period, Disney also purchased a $1.5 billion stake in the popular game Fortnite.

In what should have sent a loud warning to the board, Disney stock tumbled 1.91% the moment the news broke. Of course, those running the company don’t appear particularly concerned with profits, since they seem far more interested in pushing a left-wing message. If the billions the company has lost producing woke garbage haven’t changed their minds, a dip in stock price likely won’t either.

Add to this the fact that the parks suffered a 26% drop in popularity and recorded their slowest September attendance in years under D’Amaro’s leadership, and the conclusion should be obvious: this man is not right for the job. Still, he holds the “correct” beliefs demanded by the liberal hive mind in Hollywood, so he will probably land the position anyway.

Breitbart reports, “Under the leadership of Josh D’Amaro, who took over operations of Disney Parks in 2020, Disney poured enormous energy into wokening its parks. For instance, the parks removed the phrase ‘Ladies and gentlemen’ because it wasn’t ‘inclusive enough.’ In another case, the parks drew criticism for presenting men dressed in women’s costumes at a children’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique attraction.”

When leftist activists raised a stink about popular attractions like Splash Mountain and Jungle Cruise—branding them “racist”—the company spent millions of dollars retooling the rides.

If D’Amaro takes over as CEO, Disney looks poised to serve up more of the same stale slop. Disney, it seems, is dead—or at least lying on its deathbed.

