The Morning Briefing: New Member of Congress Shocked to Find She Has to Obey the Law

Gosh, it seems like just last week that I was lamenting the grandstanding antics of one of the members of Congress from my home state. (This is where I wish I had come up with my good friend Stephen Green's "Editor's Note" bit, it's so much fun.) I believe that it was also last week that I wrote something about questioning why I always end up in places where I am not a good fit politically.

It almost always has something to do with food and beer, by the way.

I knew that my newest representative in the House of Representatives was going to be one of — if not the — worst I've ever had to deal with. That's saying a lot, given that past congressional representatives of mine have been Henry Waxman and Maxine Waters. More on why I knew she would be a problem in a moment. Let's set it up with this from my colleague and fellow Tucsonan Catherine:

When a Democrat opens his mouth, you can be pretty sure he or she is about to lie — especially when it comes to immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. The corrupt Grijalva Democrat political family has been helping destroy my hometown of Tucson, Arizona, my entire life. The latest ambitious scion is Rep. Adelita Grijalva, who is trying to get her name in the headlines by attacking ICE. She succeeded in earning her headlines by maligning ICE agents and obstructing federal operations, potentially breaking the law. Grijalva gibbered on X, “ICE just conducted a raid by Taco Giro in Tucson – a small mom-and-pop restaurant that has served our community for years. When I presented myself as a Member of Congress asking for more information, I was pushed-aside and pepper sprayed.”

Last week, I wrote that Sen. Mark Kelly "fits the standard modern Dem mold, which values grandstanding and publicity stunts over crafting coherent policy." Grijalva wasted no time proving that she could play by the hive mind rules, she'd only been in office for 23 days when she pulled this stunt. I found the whole thing so annoying that I violated one of my social media rules, I tweeted about politics on a weekend:

Brand new member of Congress thinks she's above the law. Useless commie, just like her dad was. Also, this is probably the most walking she's done in one day since the 3rd grade. https://t.co/6mQJ057ezu — SFK (@stephenkruiser) December 6, 2025

Yes, I snuck in a fat dig there.

This was a pathetic publicity stunt, of course. Grijalva knew exactly what would happen if she interfered with law enforcement, and made sure that she had someone there to video the whole thing. Her post was quickly followed by outraged responses from Kelly and the Democratic National Committee, who — golly gosh gee — just happened to be glued to X on a Friday night. All made sure that they included the "member of Congress" talking point. In fact, every X post (TWEET) in her defense has included the line, as if it's a Hogwarts spell that sanitizes her potentially criminal behavior.

Once again, Dem politicians who spent the last four years caterwauling about "no one being above the law" while trying to take down President Trump are saying that they are above the law. They think they're royalty.

Catherine mentioned that the Grijalva has been working to destroy Tucson her entire life. Well, I'm muuuuch older than Catherine, and it's been going on for most of mine too. Adelita Grijalva's father was Raúl Grijalva, the late commie whose congressional seat she now occupies. The family is a painful lesson in how the Dems use school boards as their farm systems.

When I was in high school in the '70s, Raúl was the president of the Tucson Unified School Board (TUSD). Thankfully, I went to a Catholic school, but I was still aware of his presence. He went on to be elected to the the Pima County Board of Supervisors, then headed to Congress.

After almost 25 years in Los Angeles, I returned to Tucson in 2018. Guess who the president of the TUSD was then? Adelita one-upped her daddy, and moved on to the Board of Supervisors while remaining on the school board. There had to be some kind of tomfoolery there, but Tucson is so deep in the Dem cesspool that no one bothered to check it out.

Legacy Dem congressional seats — Debbie Dingell, anyone? — don't do anything to lessen the sense that they are a protected upper class. Politicians who don't have to worry about their voters are awash in entitlement. They're also a plague on the Republic.

I wrote in October that it's a shame that ICE can't round up the Dems who are trying to get them killed. This stunt by the commie princess who represents me in Congress is just the kind of thing that will get more people hurt. The good people. If President Trump really were the fascist meanie who targeted his enemies, the anti-ICE Dems would all be getting tossed into paddy wagons.

Let's wrap up on that happy dream.

Everything Isn't Awful

The IT specialist has arrived.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/y8EqzmaUI6 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 7, 2025

