NYPD Recruit Gets Arrested, Shining Light on an Evil No One Dares to Discuss

It’s a sad, shameful case, but unfortunately, all too common: a man in New York City has been arrested for rape. Compounding the evil in this case is the fact that the accused was a New York City Police Department (NYPD) recruit, but there is abundant precedent for that sort of thing as well. It is good that this man was caught before he actually joined the force, and we can hope that even in Zohran Mamdani’s New York, his arrest will prevent him from ever becoming an NYPD officer. There is, however, another aspect of the case that no one dares to discuss, but is crucial to understanding why cases of this kind are likely to recur in the future, in New York City and all over the country.

The New York Daily News reported Thursday that the NYPD recruit was “four months into his police academy training” when he was “arrested on rape charges in Queens.” The would-be police officer, Ahmed Elnahtawy, who is 24 years old, “was taken into custody at the NYPD Police Academy in College Point just after 8 a.m. and charged with rape, forcible touching and sex abuse.”

The arrest comes after an NYPD Internal Affairs Bureau investigation into Elnahtawy’s behavior. “The sex crime he’s accused of committing occurred weeks ago. It wasn’t immediately clear if it happened before he joined the academy.” Elnahtaway “joined the NYPD on Aug. 20 and was expected to graduate the academy in February,” but now, of course, those plans are all on hold.

The one aspect of the story that is getting no attention anywhere is the fact that the perpetrator in this case is a Muslim. Now, before you dismiss this point as another manifestation of that terrible malady, “Islamophobia,” consider the fact that while there are rapists of all cultures and backgrounds, but only one culture gives rape, under some circumstances, a divine sanction. And that happens to be the culture from which Ahmed Elnahtawy has emerged.

The Qur’an teaches that Infidel women can be lawfully taken for sexual use (cf. its allowance for a man to take “captives of the right hand,” 4:3, 4:24, 23:1-6, 33:50, 70:30). In one of those verses, Qur’an 4:24, Allah forbids Muslims to marry women who are already married, but a specific exception is made for slave women. The renowned and mainstream Qur’an commentator Ibn Kathir explains that Muslim men “are prohibited from marrying women who are already married,” with one notable exception: “those whom you acquire through war, for you are allowed such women after making sure they are not pregnant. Imam Ahmad recorded that Abu Sa’id Al-Khudri said, ‘We captured some women from the area of Awtas who were already married, and we disliked having sexual relations with them because they already had husbands. So, we asked the Prophet about this matter, and this Ayah was revealed…Consequently, we had sexual relations with these women.’”

Ibn Kathir notes that other Islamic authorities, “At-Tirmidhi, An-Nasa’i, Ibn Jarir and Muslim in his Sahih” all agree on this. According to Islamic law, once a woman is captured and enslaved, her marriage is immediately annulled. The Qur’anic passage (again, 4:24) that forms the basis for that ruling is the basis for the practice of seizing infidel women and making them sex slaves, as Hamas, the Islamic State (ISIS), Boko Haram, and other jihad groups do in the modern age. It is also a constant of Islamic practice throughout the history of the religion, due to its Qur’anic foundations.

The Qur’an also says: “O prophet, tell your wives and your daughters and the women of the believers to draw their veils close around them. That will be better, so that they may be recognized and not molested. Allah is always forgiving, merciful.” (33:59) The implication there is that if women do not cover themselves adequately with their outer garments, they may be abused, and that such abuse would be justified.

No one knew or cared about any of that when Ahmed Elnahtawy was recruited for the NYPD. Anyone who might have known it would have cowed into silence regarding it, for fear of charges of “Islamophobia.” No one would have dreamed of questioning him regarding his attitudes toward the rape of infidel women. And indeed: Islam and its teachings on the “captives of the right hand” may have nothing to do with this case. Yet those teachings remain, and have a baneful influence all over the world.

Holy Hell: Islam’s Abuse of Women and the Infidels Who Enable It shows that Muslims all over the West today are acting upon these teachings, from the rape gangs in Britain that victimized hundreds of thousands of British girls to the rape epidemics and Sweden, Germany, and elsewhere in Europe. Could this phenomenon come to the United States? Really, what would stop it?

