Old Man Starts Yelling, Whispering Creepily, Saying Weird Things

Old Joe Biden put down his ice cream cone and rejoined the fray on Friday, delivering a major speech at the International LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C. The first question that leaps to mind is connection with this is: What on earth were the gays thinking? Whose bright idea was it to have Old Joe Biden, of all people, headline their conference? Didn’t they know that the man can barely string a coherent sentence together even when he is simply reading it off a teleprompter? In any case, the queer gathering got exactly what you’d expect.

Advertisement

Joe Biden attempts to pronounce the name of our country:



"We're the United States of Ameragottit." pic.twitter.com/4YsjgUOLAM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 5, 2025

Fox News reported Saturday that Old Joe “was urging elected officials, leaders and advocates to ‘continue the fight’ for equality when he slurred his words.” The man who was never really president of the United States, but who held the title for four years said: “We just have to get up. As long as we keep the faith … and remember who the hell we are. We're the United States of Amerigottit, that's who we are! We're the U.S.!"

Well, that’s inspiring. The United States of Amerigottit. Biden was, of course, trying to trot out yet again the line that he likes to use to shame patriots. He says something crazy, stupid, divisive, deluded, socialist, or all of the above, and then intones: “This is the United States of America!,” as if it were axiomatic that anyone who bears the name of an American, or an Amerigottit, will assume that men can become women, and that the country should not have borders, and all the rest of the left’s madness.

Biden also introduced the world to his former press secretary, “Kareem.” He meant, of course, Karine Jean-Pierre, but what he actually said was this: “Well, when I took office I promised to have an administration that looked like America.” Apparently thinking he was still in office, he continued: "I’ve kept my promise. Not just for the community, but my press secretary, 'Kareem.'"

Advertisement

Sleepy Joe FORGETS the name of his former Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.



BIDEN: "When I took office I promised to have an administration that looked like America... not just for the community, but my Press Secretary 'KAREEM.'" pic.twitter.com/VVUY2NxtFU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 5, 2025

As you'd expect, Biden made some incendiary statements about his predecessor and successor: "All of us are dismayed by the present state of the union," he said. Speak for yourself, Joe. "This is,” he plowed on, “no time to give up. It's time to get up. Get up and fight back. Get up. Continue to fight. And what's the fight all about? ... it's about protecting the Constitution. It's about protecting the Constitution."

Protecting the Constitution? Really? Remember, this was the man who bore the title of president when his regime tried to establish the abortive Disinformation Governance Board, which would have policed speech that dissented from the leftist establishment’s perspective in flagrant violation of the First Amendment.

Also in blithe disregard for Constitutional protections and freedoms, Biden regime apparatchiks sicced the FBI on angry parents protesting at school board meetings, worked with Twitter (X) and other social media giants to silence and deplatform people with opposing views, and even sent spies into Catholic churches to keep tabs on pro-lifers. Jackson seems to have happily slept through all that.

Advertisement

The gay crowd Biden was addressing likely didn’t recall the fact, but back on Sept. 1, 2022, Biden delivered his infamous red-and-black speech, in which he claimed that “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.” He and his henchmen backed up those words by weaponizing the justice system against their principal opponent, doing everything they could to mire Trump in so much legal trouble that he had no chance of winning the presidency again in 2024. That is not how a man who respects the Constitution behaves. Biden’s was the first, and so far the only, presidency to employ banana republic tactics against its opponents, and to use authoritarian measures to silence dissidents.

Related: Did a Dem Senator Just Call for a Military Coup Against Trump?

Old Joe is still playing that tune. "Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans,” he told the gays, “are trying to distort and derail our fight for equality. They're trying to turn it into something scary, something sinister. But folks, it's really not about anything that's all that complicated. At its core, it's about making every American given the opportunity to be treated with basic decency, dignity, and respect they all deserve. That's what every single American deserves, every American."

Advertisement

Yeah, that’s not really what it’s about at all. It’s about whether we are going to treat mental illness and perversion as if they were heroic qualities to be celebrated, or whether we’re going to adhere to reality. But reality and Old Joe Biden have never been all that close.

For years, PJ Media told you the truth about Sleepy Joe, while the establishment media insisted he was sharp as a tack. We're still telling the truth, too. Become a VIP member today — you'll get all the goods and none of the ads. Use code FIGHT for 60% off.