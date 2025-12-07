Hey Guys! Climate Change Is Over! No Hurricanes — Why Is the Left So Quiet?

One propagandist tactic used by the left after mass shootings, particularly when the shooter is not part of a protected class, is to focus on “gun violence” while advocating for gun control and confiscation. The left uses the exact same tactic after every major weather event. It blames a destructive hurricane or the flood on “climate change,” and just like it does with gun control, it lobbies to take away more of your freedoms.

The one thing the left never does is amplify good news about issues like “climate change” when it exists, because doing so would undermine their real campaign: taking away your human and Constitutional rights.

Case in point: the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) last week announced that, as of November 30, the official end of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, this year was historic. “For the first time in a decade, not a single hurricane struck the U.S. this season, and that was a much needed break,” said Neil Jacobs, Ph.D., under secretary of commerce for oceans and atmosphere and NOAA administrator. He added that a tropical storm did cause “damage and casualties in the Carolinas, distant hurricanes created rough ocean waters that caused property damage along the East Coast, and neighboring countries experienced direct hits from hurricanes."

But with no major hurricane making landfall in the U.S., do you know that that means, kids? It means “climate change” is over! We fixed it! And you thought you were wasting your time driving your kids to school in that cramped Prius, while China and India were belching more deadly and toxic pollution into the atmosphere (50%) than the rest of the world.

NOAA says the Atlantic basin “produced 13 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater), of which five became hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or greater), including four major hurricanes with winds reaching 111 mph or greater. An average season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.” But none landed in America.

So why aren’t we seeing any victory laps from the climate alarmists? Why aren’t we seeing any news stories in the legacy media on how it all worked — how more bureaucracy and grift put an end to climate change? I mean, all it takes is one heavy rain for the left to blame you for the flooding because you drive that SUV and not an EV.

Climate change isn’t just making the planet warmer. It’s changing the very way storms form and behave.



For every 1°C (1.8°F) the atmosphere warms, it can hold about 7% more water vapour. That extra moisture means storms release more rain in a shorter period of time.



Rivers… pic.twitter.com/4vgMLK4xtF — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) October 26, 2025

Have no fear, however. The innovative policymakers have a plan. Let’s try bankrupting farmers in Switzerland to see how that works out.

🚨🌎 Hero Farmers arrive in Brussels just in time for the EU Summit



Farmers across Germany, France, Spain, Belgium, Poland are all protesting insane Climate Net Zero Legislation designed solely to bankrupt them for the state to capture their land as part of the 2030 Agenda… pic.twitter.com/sPd2xNHsFk — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) January 31, 2024

Do you remember how the Democrats in America wanted (and still want) to take away your gas stove?

181 Democrats just voted to ban gas stoves. pic.twitter.com/G5hGvpIuww — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 14, 2023

But how could this be? Before they could even take away your gas stoves and stop your cows from passing gas, the hurricanes retreated. Is this a miracle? Is it a reflection that Mother Nature caught wind of the left’s plans and got scared? Or, is it maybe nature just being nature?

If it’s the latter, that sure would hurt the left’s ability to get votes, raise taxes and eliminate your freedoms in order to save the planet.

Maybe I’m naïve, but I fully expect the left to roll out the celebratory riots (because they have only one gear – riot) later this week, all because we had no hurricanes. If this doesn’t happen, it is possible that the “climate change” movement has nothing to do with the weather at all?

Let's ask Bill Gates.

Climate change was always a scam.

Even Bill Gates has changed his tune now that MSFT, and his other largest holdings, are embracing utility guzzling, environment harming AI Data Centers. pic.twitter.com/57XMwpN7HS — Tom Moore (@junogsp7) November 24, 2025

Or Greta Thunberg.

🚨 After climate change decided to take the day off, Swedish doom goblin, Greta Thungberg, took to the streets in support of Palestine. pic.twitter.com/XUm3D4iGew — Jack David (@FFS_WhatNow) September 21, 2024

Oh, wait. I see she's moved on, too. Well, if anyone's left in the "climate change" room, please make sure to turn the lights out before you leave.

