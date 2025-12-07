Hey Guys! Climate Change Is Over! No Hurricanes — Why Is the Left So Quiet?

Tim O'Brien | 12:41 PM on December 07, 2025
AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File

One propagandist tactic used by the left after mass shootings, particularly when the shooter is not part of a protected class, is to focus on “gun violence” while advocating for gun control and confiscation. The left uses the exact same tactic after every major weather event. It blames a destructive hurricane or the flood on “climate change,” and just like it does with gun control, it lobbies to take away more of your freedoms. 

The one thing the left never does is amplify good news about issues like “climate change” when it exists, because doing so would undermine their real campaign: taking away your human and Constitutional rights.

Case in point: the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) last week announced that, as of November 30, the official end of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, this year was historic. “For the first time in a decade, not a single hurricane struck the U.S. this season, and that was a much needed break,” said Neil Jacobs, Ph.D., under secretary of commerce for oceans and atmosphere and NOAA administrator. He added that a tropical storm did cause “damage and casualties in the Carolinas, distant hurricanes created rough ocean waters that caused property damage along the East Coast, and neighboring countries experienced direct hits from hurricanes." 

But with no major hurricane making landfall in the U.S., do you know that that means, kids? It means “climate change” is over! We fixed it! And you thought you were wasting your time driving your kids to school in that cramped Prius, while China and India were belching more deadly and toxic pollution into the atmosphere (50%) than the rest of the world. 

NOAA says the Atlantic basin “produced 13 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater), of which five became hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or greater), including four major hurricanes with winds reaching 111 mph or greater. An average season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.” But none landed in America.

So why aren’t we seeing any victory laps from the climate alarmists? Why aren’t we seeing any news stories in the legacy media on how it all worked — how more bureaucracy and grift put an end to climate change? I mean, all it takes is one heavy rain for the left to blame you for the flooding because you drive that SUV and not an EV.

Have no fear, however. The innovative policymakers have a plan. Let’s try bankrupting farmers in Switzerland to see how that works out.

Do you remember how the Democrats in America wanted (and still want) to take away your gas stove? 

But how could this be? Before they could even take away your gas stoves and stop your cows from passing gas, the hurricanes retreated. Is this a miracle? Is it a reflection that Mother Nature caught wind of the left’s plans and got scared? Or, is it maybe nature just being nature? 

If it’s the latter, that sure would hurt the left’s ability to get votes, raise taxes and eliminate your freedoms in order to save the planet. 

Maybe I’m naïve, but I fully expect the left to roll out the celebratory riots (because they have only one gear – riot) later this week, all because we had no hurricanes. If this doesn’t happen, it is possible that the “climate change” movement has nothing to do with the weather at all? 

 Let's ask Bill Gates.

Or Greta Thunberg.

Oh, wait. I see she's moved on, too. Well, if anyone's left in the "climate change" room, please make sure to turn the lights out before you leave.

Tim O'Brien

Tim O’Brien is a veteran communications and crisis management consultant based in Pittsburgh. He’s the author of The Essential Crisis Communications Plan: A crisis management process that fits your culture, available on Amazon. He’s the host of the Shaping Opinion podcast on Substack and all of the major video and audio podcast platforms.  

When he’s not working, he’s usually listening to a podcast, driving down some country back road near his home, dreaming of a Pittsburgh Pirates team that actually wins – or some combination of all of the above.

Reach him at: Tim (at) OBrienCommunications.com. Follow him on X: @TimOBrienPgh.

