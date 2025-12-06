The REAL Racism the Lefties Won't Talk About

Race hustling weasels such as Al Sharpton have long suggested that white people don't want to have a talk about race, because we crayolas are all racist and whatnot. Good news, Al, I'm ready for that talk now!

The globalists — and their hate-spewing myrmidons, such as Sharpton, Joy Reid, and Joe Biden, have spent decades convincing YT people of two things:

That there is nothing worse than racism;

Leftists will decide who and what is "racist."

Let's start with "racist" voter ID!

FACT-O-RAMA! One of the best ways to conquer a nation without violence is to hijack elections. This becomes easy when voter ID laws are deemed "racist."

Those opposing Voter ID wish to hide voter fraud, not solve it. We can’t stop voter fraud if we don't confirm identity. There is nothing racist about this issue! Everyone can get an ID – even minorities. ID is required for all kinds of things much less important than voting. pic.twitter.com/48abi2FPVd — Wayne Dunlap (@wdunlap) December 5, 2025

White progressives will trip over their rainbow clogs to prove how "so not racist" they are by explaining why black people can't maintain an ID like everyone else, with tragic excuses including: black folks may not be able to find that wifi IF they can even afford it, or they can't find their way to the Department of Motor Vehicles, all of which I find pretty racist.

Personally, I always found sexual assault and pedophilia to be worse than racism, but those rascally, blue-haired, virtue-hungry troglodytes have deemed racism, i.e., racist white people, as the starting point of every problem they can find, as it will result in two things:

Excusing minorities of their crimes;

Blaming white people for those crimes committed by black people.

And that includes sexual assault.

The muttonheads at the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) believe "racism" and "white supremacy" are to blame for sexual assaults. But this inconveniently truthful graph that the Department of Justice (DOJ) created shows us the shocking disparity regarding who is sexually assaulting whom.

From 2017-2021, black men, who make up roughly 13.5% of the men in America, sexually assaulted 2,382,400 white women, (compared to 1,884,250 black women). White men (roughly 61.5% of the male population) sexually assaulted 371,540 black women. These stats strikes me as being shockingly racist, but according to the slime at NSVRC, that's on white people.

It's about to get worse.

RACISM-O-RAMA! The NSVRC capitalizes Black people but not white people.Racism Factor: a tad bit racist.

No, not that part, this part: a jury in Portland (of course) recently acquitted a black man of stabbing a white man because the white man dropped an "n-bomb" on the black man AFTER the black man stabbed the white man.

From the article:

Transit cameras showed Edwards, a fixed-blade knife clasped at his side, approaching Howard from behind as he sat on a bench. The video has no sound, but Howard springs up and pushes Edwards as soon as he sees him. The duo scuffle against a wall for a brief moment, ending with Edwards stabbing Howard in the shoulder.

So the black guy was sneaking up on the white man with his knife out. The white devil saw the attacker and stood up, which seems logical. But the defense attorney decided this was "racist."

"What other than racism could explain why Mr. Howard perceived hatred, animosity, and aggression from a complete stranger?," claimed the brain-dead leftist defense attorney, Daniel Small.

Yes, what other than "racism" would make a man stand up when being approached from behind by a black man (or any man), with a knife?

Decarlos Brown, who killed Iryna Zarutska,

DID NOT PAY for the light rail fee.

If we make the bus free, it will only make crimes worse. pic.twitter.com/CaqKzDOqji — COCO 🇺🇸 (@LokiLoki28727) October 16, 2025

Thank God Iryna Zarutska didn't stand up all bigoty-like before she was murdered. Racism Factor: Dead, but thankfully NOT racist.

FACT-O-RAMA! Jacob Couch, who is white, stood up to leave and avoid a black man, Daniel Michael, who was screaming at Couch and his wife at a Tucson, Ariz. bus stop last April. As Couch was gathering his belongings, Michael practically cut off Couch's head with a hatchet. Couch Racism Factor: I deem Couch somewhat racist for not wanting his head removed, Michael's Racism Factor: Totally racist!

INCONVENIENT FACT-O-RAMA! White people outnumber black people five to one, but black folks kill more than twice as many white people every year as whites kill black people.

I was told that career criminals, such as Decarlos Brown Jr., the animal who slaughtered Iryna Zarutska, were being let out of prison because of "systemic racism." But if the judicial system let him, and others, out because of their skin color, I'd have to give that a Racism Factor of: really, really racist.

What does racism.org have to say about all this racism?

Here's the uncomfortable truth: not all White people act in racist ways, but all White people benefit from systems built on racism. Whether they acknowledge it or not. Whether they want to or not.

I don't see how Zarutska, Couch, the 2.3 million white rape victims mentioned, and thousands of murdered white people have benefited from this "systemic racism," but I do want to acknowledge that racism.org capitalizes White people. Racism Judgement: racism.org is occasionally racist.

So is this Ivy League-educated black dude from a white neighborhood who worries he is some cracker's "black friend."

FACT-O-RAMA! The now deceased author, Colin Flaherty, wrote several books about black-on-white crime, including the Amazon bestseller White Girl Bleed a Lot.

What will become of all this supposed white racism? Probably the same thing that is happening in the UK right now: white people will be arrested for merely posting something online that might be considered "offensive."

Britain is lost. The man was arrested for spicy posting on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/t3L8UtYc72 — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) August 13, 2024

And white people will spend more time in prison because of the color of their skin.

🚨🇬🇧 NEW RACE BASED LAWS TO BE BROUGHT INTO UK



- Under new prison sentencing guidance published today, imprisonment will be less likely for ‘ethnic minorities’, 'cultural minorities' and ‘faith minority communities’



This is racism against white people.

Simple as that. pic.twitter.com/67iHm269jv — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) March 5, 2025

While rapists and murderers with darker skin will commit atrocities with near impunity.

What have we learned?

We have learned that there is indeed a tremendous amount of racism in the U.S., but it's not all coming from those hateful caspers.

We have also learned that so-called "progressives" are way more racist than they will ever see, such as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul:

Gov Kathy Hochul says black kids dont know how to use computers. pic.twitter.com/Fy9laBWj5m — DLNesara🇺🇸 (@DLHay) May 10, 2024

Are you fed up with being called "racist" by those left-leaning ladies who smell like cat pee?

