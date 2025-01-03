Report: UK Cops Arrest Drunk Teenage Girl but Ignore the Seven Men With Her

In some cases, the conquering of a nation looks like phalanxes of jackbooted Nazi troops marching under Paris' Arc de Triomphe. In other cases, the fall of a country is slow, steady, and apparently unstoppable. And it comes ostensibly from within.

The clip below is hard to digest and almost impossible to fathom, but it shows just how far a nation can fall when it becomes tangled in the coils of DEI and blind leftist ideology:

British police were called to a house after a neighbor heard screams. They found a young girl n*ked & drunk with 7 Pakistani men.



They arrested the girl for being drunk & convicted her. They reportedly didn’t even question the men.



Just absolutely unreal.pic.twitter.com/7ivYscVhtg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 2, 2025

Yes, you heard that right. The police arrested the girl for drinking. But not one cop on the scene thought to even question how a drunk, naked teenage girl happened to be in the company of seven adult males? Nothing about that seemed suspicious to the officers?

The report above is only just now coming to light, and not only is it horrifying, but it almost seems too awful to believe. But this is only the latest in a long trail of violations of girls in the UK by rape gangs. In February of last year, the BBC ran a report about a girl In Rochdale who estimated that she was raped over 100 times since she was 12.

Ruby, whose real name cannot be revealed for legal reasons, said the abuse started after some older men invited her and her friends to a takeaway and a flat for food and drinks. For a few weeks that was all that happened. But one day at the flat, "they wouldn't let us in the room" because other people were in there, she said. "They gave us a litre of vodka with no mixer and 10 fags. So by the time we went in the other room, we were all really drunk." Ruby said there were about "30 to 40 men waiting for us," and then "they raped me... continuously". "One would finish [raping me], and then the other one would come in, and it was just like that all night." She said the abuse continued because the gang threatened her, and she felt "there was no way out." "They'd get our numbers, they'd come to the schools, they'd come near my house, they'd come everywhere, and they'd look for us and find us." She said she was raped "possibly over a hundred [times]" by men "from all over the country" for four years. "There was men from Bradford and Nelson and Birmingham, Blackpool… [the gang] took us everywhere," she said. "I feel like I just became numb to it."

A former police detective told the outlet that years after Ruby's ordeal, which happened in 2008, similar incidents were happening all across the country.

In January, a review revealed girls in Rochdale were "left at the mercy" of paedophile grooming gangs for years because of failings by senior police and council bosses. It focused on 111 cases in the town from 2004 to 2013 and set out a series of failed investigations by GMP, identifying 96 men still deemed a potential risk to children. Rochdale Council said it was "determined to ensure these terrible failures do not happen again."

According to the piece, Ruby commented, "We told schools and social services knew what was happening. Again, nothing happened, so we went there, but we were given flavoured condoms and sent away." In 2008, she was placed in a child protection plan, and the police became aware of her plight in 2009.

She had an abortion as a result of the abuse, and the police took her baby for DNA testing without her knowledge. They asked her if she wanted a funeral for the baby.

In 2010, she confided to a social worker that she was suffering abuse at the hands of six "Asian" males. She also reported abuse of children by 60 men. One man was arrested and given eight years in prison. But Ruby spotted him at a local shop four years later. She had no idea he had been released.

In 2017, the Independent reported that police in places such as Rochdale, Newcastle, Rotherham, and Oxford were playing "catchup" with the issue of immigrant rape gangs after ignoring the problem for "decades and decades."

Writing in the Telegraph, Robert Jenrick, Shadow Secretary of State for Justice of the United Kingdom, noted:

For two decades, the plight of thousands of young girls, barely teenagers, was swept under the carpet. Police forces, councils, charities, and politicians elevated community relations over protecting vulnerable women from monstrous sexual violence. They allowed little girls to be raped rather than risk being accused of racism by highlighting their abuse. Their cowardice should haunt them. But the scandal is now back with a vengeance. Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips’ decision to reject Oldham Council’s calls for a government-led inquiry has sparked outrage. On Wednesday, Elon Musk alighted on the scandal, shaming the establishment by taking more interest in bringing these rape gangs to justice in one evening than most of the British establishment has for decades.

The impunity has ended because the unvarnished truth is coming out. As recently as last year, the scandal was widely considered on the Left to be a Right-wing conspiracy theory. But the courageous victims and campaigners refused to be silenced. And a handful of brave reporters, like Charlie Peters at GB News, were willing to report what many mainstream media outlets wouldn’t. Despite the physical intimidation, threats, and false charges of Islamophobia, they kept digging away. What we once thought was confined to a few pockets is now known to have taken place up and down the country, everywhere from Bristol to Glasgow.

Jenrick goes on to accuse the state of covering these incidents up in the name of protecting community relations, adding:

And we need to end mass migration. Not all cultures are equal: importing hundreds of thousands of people from alien cultures who possess medieval attitudes towards women brought us here. And after 30 years of this disastrous experiment, we now have entrenched sectarian voting blocs that make it electoral suicide for some MPs to confront this.

Finally, on Wednesday, former Rochdale Labour MP Simon Danczuk told GB News that senior party members had warned him not to mention the perpetrators' ethnicity or religion because of the potential negative impact on elections.

Keep a stiff upper lip, Britons. After all, your daughters may not be safe from grooming gangs, but if anyone posts something mean on social media or is suspected of praying in an abortion buffer zone, the police response will be fast and furious.