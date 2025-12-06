Hilarious: Trump, Rubio, and Vance Bond Over Shoes — And One Politician’s Tiny Secret

I have to admit that JD Vance cracks me up. I love that he's unafraid to speak his mind on, well, anything, and that's exactly the kind of energy we need for the guy who will fill Donald Trump's shoes in 2028. Though, let's not get ahead of ourselves.

But speaking of Donald Trump and shoes, Vance told a hilarious story at the America PAC Gala Dinner in Washington, D.C. on Friday night that proves that our president is truly one of a kind... and isn't afraid to judge a man by, well, his shoe size.

Apparently, the president, vice president, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were in the Oval Office on Friday, along with another unnamed politician — you'll soon learn why Vance was gracious enough not to name him. The four men were chatting about something "really, really, important."

"And the president kind of holds up his hand and says, 'No, no, no. Hold, hold on a second. There's something much more important. Shoes,' Vance continued. "And he peers over the Resolute Desk and he says, 'Marco, JD, you guys have sh***y shoes. We gotta get you better shoes.' So he goes out and grabs a catalog. There happens to be another politician in the room; I won't say who and you'll find out why in a second."

Vance goes on to explain that Trump flipped through the catalog and told the vice president and secretary of state that he was going to buy them each four new pairs of shoes. Seemingly in a giving mood, the president also told the anonymous politician that he'd buy him some shoes. Then he asked the men for their shoe sizes, so he could ensure the purchases fit correctly.

"And so he says, 'Marco, what's your shoe size?' And Marco's apparently an 11 1/2. He says, 'JD, what's your shoe size?' My shoe size is 13," Vance said, adding, "And then he asked this politician, who I won't embarrass, what his shoe size is, and he says, 'Seven.'"

Vance said the president then leaned back in his chair and said, "You know, you can tell a lot about a man by his shoe size."

On that note, the room burst into laughter, while Vance, who had his wife, Usha, at his side during the story, quipped, "We won't ask the second lady for comment on that particular topic." Poor Mrs. Vance looked a bit horrified at that one, but the crowd absolutely loved it.

And to be honest, I'm not sure if I feel worse for her or the fourth anonymous man in the room. There's been a lot of chatter on social media about who it might be, with most people speculating that it was either Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) or Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), but we can neither confirm nor deny any of that, so I'll let you discuss it amongst yourselves. Just don't make any "Little Marco" jokes, please.

Here's the video in case you want to watch — it really is funny to hear Vance tell it.

Vice President JD Vance just dropped a hilarious Oval Office story leaving the entire room cracking up.



President Trump glanced over the Resolute Desk at VP Vance and Secretary Marco Rubio and said, “You guys have shitty shoes.”



Right then and there, Trump pulled out a shoe… pic.twitter.com/3Z2xyh9MZK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 6, 2025

By the way, Vance said a lot of people ask him what it's like to be vice president, and he said much of it is pretty much what you might expect, but "sometimes you get these behind the scenes moments that I will never, ever forget for the rest of my life."

