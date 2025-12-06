When Sanctuary Politics Put a Knife to an Innocent American

A Crime That Should Not Exist in a Sane Country

A Charlotte, North Carolina man survived a stabbing by someone who never should have stood on American soil. The suspect had already been deported. Yet he walked back into the country, because weak political leaders treat border enforcement like a damn hobby.

The victim survived, thank God! That fact stands as the only mercy in a story filled with failure; another violent offender "slipped" through a broken system that people who think compassion means tossing out security built.

They hold a worldview that turns every criminal into nothing more than a misunderstood traveler, while their policies turn every community into a soft target. The choices those damn fools make put knives in the hands that never should reach our streets.

President Donald Trump responded with blunt outrage, repeating a simple point that drives the left further into TDS: any sovereign nation has the right to remove violent offenders, protecting its people while defending its borders.

Another stabbing by an Illegal Migrant in Charlotte, North Carolina," Trump wrote Saturday on Truth Social. "What's going on in Charlotte? "Democrats are destroying it, like everything else, piece by piece!!! President DJT.

The fact that anyone needs to hear those fundamental truths again, in 2025, shows how far off-course our political class has wandered.

Leaders Who Will Not Learn

It's a never-ending pattern: During the previous administration, violent offenders walked right back across a border that our government once treated as optional. Blue leaders fought every attempt to fix it by blocking deportation orders, cheering sanctuary laws that shielded criminals, and branding every enforcement effort as cruel. Those same people treated every warning as political theater; now their arrogance lands on real families and streets.

Every time an illegal immigrant attacks someone in a sanctuary city, that attack carries a signature that an autopen probably generated. That signature also belongs to the people who blocked the tools that could've stopped him, to the people who preferred hashtags to arrests, and to the people who argued that deportation created harm, while ignoring the damage that the people they swore to protect suffered.

A Sick Comparison the Left Cannot Escape .

Look how the left responded when the U.S. Navy struck narco-terrorist boats, screaming about war crimes, overreach, escalation, and acting as if the sailors defending the country showed too much nerve.

Why?

Because those yahoos wanted hesitation and fear inside the chain of command; they wanted the military to focus more on optics than on the mission.

Now, look at how they react to the immigration crisis they created by drafting policies that let violent offenders slip through several times after a deportation. The left scolds anybody who calls for strong borders, demonizing deportation, even when the suspect has a rap sheet longer than a boarding pass.

Lefties fear action in two arenas: One on the open sea, where narco groups try to poison us, while the other is inside our own cities, where animals assault innocent Americans.

Something is also cold with this comparison: They hate decisive action when it blocks criminals, and hate decisive action when it protects Americans. They also speak with fire when they defend the offenders, while whispering when Americans bleed.

A President Who Refuses to Pretend

Trump again spoke with clarity, saying Americans should never face danger from criminals who shouldn't be here, while drawing a line the left refuses to even acknowledge. The president promised to enforce laws the left treats like ancient relics, and focused on the victim, the crime, and the government's duty to defend the innocent.

His plain-speaking language explains why so many Americans trust him more than the fools who built sanctuary laws. You can't defend a nation while apologizing for its borders. Families can't be protected while shielding the people who harm them.

Final Thoughts

A knife pierced a man in Charlotte because some political leaders allowed a violent offender back into the country. Twice. Those "leaders" fought deportation, mocked border enforcement, and cared more about ideology than safety.

Their asinine choices created a crime that should never have existed. His victim survived through grace alone.

No American should live under a leadership such as the Biden administration, which treated public safety like a moral burden.

Real leadership protects the innocent with confidence, not excuses.

