The Morning Briefing: Virginia Election Results Prove DOGE Has a LOT More Work to Do

This is something that I was actually thinking about writing as a column a couple of weeks ago. While watching all of the national attention being paid to the state elections in Virginia, I kept thinking that the state might be lost to the Democrats for good. Yeah, there was a little hope with the emergence of Glenn Youngkin, largely because the Dems were so thoroughly awful during Covid. The Republican moment these last four years was just a tease, though. Democrats are still large and in charge in the Commonwealth.

The Swamp isn't confined by the borders of Washington, D.C. It bleeds well into Virginia and populates it with the worst kind of Democrats — federal bureaucrats. They're the ones who dominate Virginia politics. Real Virginians — I've known a few — are great people. The Swamp creatures? Not so much.

Two of the five wealthiest counties in the United States are in Virginia and — SURPRISE! — they're the counties that are the closest to Washington. Fairfax County is in at number five and Loudon County is number one with a bullet. Falls Church, Virginia is an independent city that is not part of a county but in the D.C. metro area, and it has the second highest household income in the nation.

The only thing that part of the country produces is new ways to fleece the American taxpayer. Sadly, business is booming.

As with most things plaguing this great nation, the ills can been blamed on His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama. This is from an election post mortem that Athena wrote yesterday:

It was also sad to see Democrats sweep up all the power in Virginia. But then, that state has been dominated by the political leeches that invaded NoVa beginning with President Barack Obama's massive expansion of the federal apparatus. Perhaps, after another year or two of President "Worst Fascist Ever" Trump working to shrink the centralized power leviathan in D.C., Virginia will grow purple and maybe even pink again.

Athena gets to the dream there — the Swamp needs a lot more draining. And yes, Obama was the one who made it almost undrainable. The first rule of government expansion is that the expansion is nigh on impossible to undo.

The most exciting thing about the early days of the Trump 47 administration was Elon Musk bringing in a bunch of numbers wiz kids to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and having them work overtime to figure out where to take a machete to the federal bureaucracy. It was a dream come true for us small government types.

It was and is a daunting task that is met with constant pushback from godless Democrats who worship government. President Trump has the will to continue the work, however. DOGE isn't getting all of the media attention that it got when Musk was temporarily Public Enemy Number Two, but it's still slashing away.

It is unlikely that the size of the federal behemoth will ever be reduced to a level that would satisfy people like you and me. What is important is that, when Republicans are in a position to slash it, they do it with gusto and without any fear of negative press.

Slay the beast. Drain the Swamp. Save the Republic.

