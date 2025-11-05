PR Fallout of an Electoral Drubbing: How MAGA Fights Back

Election Day is always followed by Binary Day (which sounds like a Gay Pride event, but really isn’t). Instead, Binary Day is The Day After battle of the dueling political narratives, as both parties try to explain what the hell just happened.

With two major parties, there are always two major post-Election Day narratives.

No exceptions today: The Democratic spin is that the Donkeys wonderfully overperformed, sweeping every meaningful race and delivering a sharp, eye-opening rebuke to the monstrous Donald Trump. From sea to shining sea, the nation recoiled in horror over MAGA’s un-American agenda, returning the Democrats to power, where they belong!

Furthermore, last night’s results are a harbinger of the 2026 midterms — where the Donkeys are poised to repeat their success in 2018, when they won 40 seats in the House and seized control of Congress.

Meanwhile, the Republican impulse is to downplay the results: Virginia, New Jersey, California, and New York are all Democratic strongholds. It’s been over 20 years since ANY of those four states voted Republican in a presidential election, so it’s not particularly surprising when Blue States go blue. Besides, President Trump didn’t even (directly) endorse Virginia’s GOP candidate for governor — or campaign in New Jersey, California, or New York City — so how the heck could the results be a referendum on him? Those were all local elections, dominated by local issues, local scandals, and local personalities. If anything, it’s a bad omen for the Democrats that they couldn’t win more convincingly.

The truth, however, is both somewhere in the middle and yet to be determined: That’s because the fight isn’t over. (More on that in just a sec.)

Were the 2025 elections a national referendum on President Trump and the MAGA agenda? You betcha! Were local, statewide issues more important than national issues? You betcha! Is it relevant that these battles took place in overwhelmingly Blue States and Blue Cities? You betcha!

I’ve always hated it when hacky political pollsters asked questions like, “Is the president a factor in your vote?” Of course he’s a factor. EVERYTHING is a factor. The human brain doesn’t compartmentalize data, dreams, fears, and emotions, putting different ideas in different lockboxes. That’s not how our minds work.

In politics, everything is always about everything! The answer is ALWAYS “all of the above.”

But it takes time to process new information. And after last night, there’s an awful lot to digest: We were guzzling data from a firehose, introducing the American people to a bevy of bright new liberal faces, including 34-year-old New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and 36-year-old Attorney General-elect of Virginia, Jay Jones.

Instead of downplaying the results, the GOP ought to lean into ‘em.

Nationally, Jay Jones is primarily known for “joking” about murdering his political opponents in front of their children. Zohran Mamdani is now the grinning face — the Cheshire Cat — of the radical left.

The Democrats want the results to be all about Donald Trump: how awful he is, how unpopular he is, how the American people have FINALLY had enough. That’s the narrative they’re gonna push to the moon.

The Republicans should counter by making it all about Mamdani and Jones.

Brand ambassadors are PR jet fuel: They ring registers; they define brands in the hearts and minds of an audience.

That’s why companies pay a frickin’ premium for them!

And that’s also why choosing the wrong brand ambassador can cripple a company overnight, wiping out billions in market capital. Don’t believe me? Go look at Bud Light and Dylan Mulvaney.

After last night, Mamdani and Jones are the newest brand ambassadors for the Democratic Party. They’re both in their mid-30s; they both represent the next generation of Democratic Party leaders. This ain’t your granddad’s Democratic Party no mo’.

Mamdani was able to (barely) win a majority in liberal New York City, and Jones (barely) won a majority in liberal Virginia, but in the swing states and swing districts across the country, you’re not gonna see other Democratic candidates inviting 'em to campaign by their side.

The opposite is true: They’ll do everything possible to avoid being linked to Mamdani and/or Jones.

We should force their hands by linking ‘em anyway.

Mamdani’s left-of-Lenin politics, Jew-hatred, and unabashed anti-Americanism make him the perfect foil for the Republican Party. He’s the living, breathing embodiment of every leftwing trope, stereotype, and cliché.

Jones exemplifies the new Democratic Party: hateful, vengeful, and full of bloodlust. And after the horrific murder of Charlie Kirk, that kind of sentiment won’t play well in Peoria — or anywhere else, sans bright blue districts.

The GOP should elevate both men, making ‘em media superstars. It’s our job to define ‘em before the Democrats do.

And here, our battle has just begun.

One Last Thing: The Schumer Shutdown is still on. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

