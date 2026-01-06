President Trump Defends Popular MAGA Dance After First Lady Gives It a Thumbs Down

President Donald Trump is famous for a whole lot of things, but one habit of his has burrowed deep into popular culture. Most folks on the right love it. Some find it mildly amusing and entertaining. Meanwhile, the dyed-hair, septum-pierced radicals on the left absolutely loathe it—which only makes me love it more.

I’m talking about the Trump Shuffle.

I don’t know if anyone has ever given the president’s go-to dance move an official name, but that’s what I call it. The Trump Shuffle has become iconic. Professional sports teams now imitate it on the field as a celebration after a killer play. Fans and supporters demand it at nearly every rally and major event. Memes flood the internet, all built from footage of the move. The dance goes hand-in-hand with Make America Great Again.

But one person close to the president doesn’t seem to enjoy the Trump Shuffle: the first lady. Yes, Melania Trump apparently hates it when her husband busts a move, even though supporters love watching the man cut loose.

On Tuesday, the president addressed House Republicans on a wide range of topics when—somehow—his signature dance came up. I know what you’re thinking: in what possible context would the Trump Shuffle surface during an address to House Republicans? Believe it or not, it happened while lawmakers discussed Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro—recently captured by the administration—who attempted his own version of the dance.

“He gets up there, and he tries to imitate my dance a little bit, but he’s a violent guy,” Trump said, according to the New York Post. “He’s killed millions of people. He’s tortured—they have a torture chamber in the middle of Caracas that they’re closing up.”

The Trump Shuffle resurfaced later in the remarks, and that’s when the president revealed Melania’s disapproval.

“She hates when I dance,” Trump told House Republicans. “Everybody wants me to dance, but the First Lady says, ‘Darling, it’s not presidential.’ She actually said, ‘Can you imagine FDR dancing?’ She really said that to me. I said perhaps there is a long history she doesn’t know.”

Of course, FDR used a wheelchair, which tends to make cutting a rug a little more difficult—but that doesn’t mean he never tried, right? What I love about moments like this is how they humanize our commander-in-chief. We often place leaders on pedestals and forget they’re regular people just like the rest of us. Trump excels at connecting with the average guy. Most hard-working, blue-collar Americans can't identify with billionaires and vice versa. Yet somehow, President Trump has found a way to do that. Maybe it’s because he truly cares about the little guy, unlike the other party, which says it does but really only views them as political pawns for its own ambitions.

What married man doesn’t do something that drives his beautiful bride up the wall? Some men do silly impressions of famous people. Others—like me—intentionally say “no” to every request their wife makes, even when they fully plan to do it anyway. Or there’s the classic move: giving your wife a loving smack on the backside every time you walk by. Does it annoy her? Absolutely. Do I still get a kick out of it after repeating the behavior every day for 18 years? Yes. Yes, I do.

