Illegal Immigrant Wins Mayoral Election in Major City

In case you hadn't noticed how brazen far-left Democrats have become since President Donald Trump won the 2024 election, allow me to introduce you to a woman who previously admitted that she was living in the U.S. illegally and who just won an election to become the next mayor of St. Paul, Minn. The left isn't even hiding the fact that illegals are participating in our political/governmental systems anymore.

How bold do you have to be to declare, openly, that you're in the country illegally and then run for political office while not being a citizen? And the government is allowing this to happen right out in public, without much, if any, pushback.

Democratic State Rep. Kaohly Vang Her took home a big victory on Tuesday night, defeating incumbent Democratic Mayor Melvin Carter after a tabulation of second-choice votes. She, who was born in Laos and entered the country as a refugee, once stated during a public debate that both she and her family were illegal migrants. She later walked the comment back, but obviously, if she previously admitted this, it's likely true.

“I am illegal in this country. My parents are illegal here in this country,” she stated during a debate this past June on the floor of the Minnesota House of Representatives concerning the topic of Medicaid eligibility for illegal migrants. So she's either a liar or living in this country and serving to represent its people while not being a citizen. Neither of these options is good or preferable.

“I tell you this story because I want you to think about who it is that you are calling illegal,” she added. “My family was just smarter in how we illegally came here.”

Later that same day, she spoke with the Minnesota Reformer and said she and her parents are American citizens, simply making up the story to inspire empathy from her Republican colleagues. So she told a lie to make people relate to her, and the push she and her fellow Democrats were making for providing those here illegally with free health care? Nobody with two fully functioning brain cells is going to buy that story.

The truth is likely that she let the truth come out while moved with emotion over the subject and only later realized the kind of damage such a revelation could do to her reputation. She then said that, technically, her dad broke the law when filling out the refugee paperwork for her family.

“Technically, you would say my father broke the law, right? But we would have come anyway,” the Democratic state representative told the news outlet. Her administration in St. Paul will kick off in January 2026. She'll lead a city of 300,000 residents. She is the first woman and first member of the Hmong community to serve in the position. Before challenging the incumbent, she served as part of his administration.

Has anyone investigated Her's legal status up to this point? How has she managed to get away with all of this if she's not a citizen? Just the fact that she made such a statement should be cause for outrage. Illegal migrants should not be holding public office. This isn't a controversial take. It's the law, even in Minnesota.

