MUST WATCH: Trump Mocks JD Vance to His Face, and It's Hilarious

I don't know about y'all, but I feel like it's been a heavy news week, and it's only Wednesday. Tuesday's elections were — well, they went about how I expected, but it doesn't make me any less frightened for the future of our country. While we were covering that last night, I was also keeping up with the UPS plane crash in Kentucky — the most recent update is that seven people are dead and the death toll is expected to climb — and I spent Sunday and Monday covering the murder of a Mexican politician who could have very well been the person to turn that country around in the not too distant future. On top of all that, I was just reading about a terror attack in France, in which a guy reportedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" before running over a group of cyclists with his car, leaving several injured, some in critical condition.

Advertisement

Leave it to Donald Trump to be the first one to make me laugh today. In case you missed it, I thought I'd share.

The White House hosted a breakfast for Republican senators on Wednesday morning, and the president delivered a speech. He talked about a lot of important things, but he had a little anecdote from his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that left the room — and especially JD Vance — in stitches.

Trump referred to his recent meeting with Xi, calling him a "tough man" and said even his delegation was tough to crack.

"So he's here and he's got about six people on each side, and every one of those people were standing like this," the president said as he stood up straight and puffed out his chest. "They weren't going to touch. And I made a comment to one of them and it got no response. I said, 'Are you gonna answer me?' I got no response. And President Xi didn't let him have any, so..."

Trump said he wondered why his own cabinet didn't act like that. "I said, 'I want my Cabinet to behave like that.' I want them sitting up like that, Tim, just nice and straight. I never saw a posture like that. I've never seen men so scared in their lives."

Advertisement

Next, he brought up the man who is the equivalent of China's vice president and said he doesn't move and wouldn't talk to him. Trump said he asked Xi, "What's wrong with this guy?" and Xi responded, "I will answer all questions."

The president then made a lighthearted crack about Vance, saying, "Why don't you act like that? JD doesn't behave like that. JD butts into conversations. I wanna have that for at least a couple of days. Okay, JD? We'll keep you long term, but a couple of days of that would be very, very nice."

To his credit, Vance cracked up. More than anything, it's nice to have leadership that doesn't take itself seriously 100% of the time. Here's the video. It's worth a watch if you need a laugh today, too.

🚨 LMFAO! President Trump has the entire room CRACKING UP as he tells the story of how a Chinese official was STONE COLD SILENT when Trump tried talking to him next to Xi



"I said, I want MY cabinet to behave like that! I want them sitting up like that, nice and straight! I've… pic.twitter.com/eUMwY04QvR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 5, 2025

Advertisement

And here's a video that captures Vance's response.

Help us continue to report the truth! Become a PJ Media VIP member. Right now, we're running a Schumer Shutdown Sale. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. That's just $12.74 for the entire year. Click here to get started.