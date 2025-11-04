BREAKING: UPS Flight Crashes in Louisville, Multiple Buildings on Fire

On Tuesday evening, around 5:15 p.m. CST, UPS Flight 2976 deported Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky en route to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. However, the plane erupted into flames and crashed upon takeoff. Based on video of the incident currently circulating on social media, it appears as if it may have caught on fire before leaving the runway. CNN is reporting that it hit an industrial area less than a mile from the airport. (Language warning for the video below.)

UPS flight 2976 with 3 onboard crashes Tuesday during take-off from Louisville, Kentucky.



Buildings were destroyed and people trapped inside.



Pray for any survivors.



🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/uM5AFasdOP — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 4, 2025

It's not yet clear how many people were aboard the plane — some are saying three, but I can't confirm that myself — but local authorities report that there are numerous injuries on the ground. There's no current report on fatalities. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said that he has "every emergency agency responding to the scene."

Multiple buildings in the area are currently on fire. The city has issued a warning to people within a five-mile radius of the airport to shelter in place.

UPDATE: Multiple buildings on fire after UPS plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky pic.twitter.com/fM5xcxiEzw — BNO News (@BNONews) November 4, 2025

To give you an idea of the scope of the crash, you can see the smoke from the crash on doppler radar.

A UPS cargo plane in Louisville, KY crashed at around 5:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday. Louisville Police says there’s a five-mile shelter-in-place near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF). pic.twitter.com/zhP5ZuMvSB — KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) November 4, 2025

Truly heart-breaking. Plane crash confirmed in Louisville. I could hear explosions while on Fern Valley Road. You can see the smoke plume on radar. Prayers for the people involved, first responders, and families. pic.twitter.com/lNroatSR6g — Matthew Wine (@MatthewWine_wx) November 4, 2025

You can see the smoke from the crash of UPS 2976 on KLVX Doppler Radar in Louisville, Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/8HJwJBFmFJ — CollinsWx ❄️ (@Collins_Wx) November 4, 2025

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.

UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 4, after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky. The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. The FAA and NTSB will investigate.… — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) November 4, 2025

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has also released a statement:

Heartbreaking images coming out of Kentucky tonight.



Here’s an update from @FAANews

- UPS cargo flight 2976

- Crashed around 5:15 ET after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport en route to Honolulu

- The aircraft was a McDonnell Douglas MD-11.



Please… pic.twitter.com/yE1Brhv8cQ — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 4, 2025

The airport has announced that all incoming and outgoing flights are suspended at this time.

An aircraft incident occurred at SDF today at approximately 5:20 p.m. involving a UPS MD-11, flight no. 2976 when departing the West Runway (17R/35L) to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu, HI. Emergency crews are on-scene at SDF. At this time, all… — FlyLouisville (SDF) (@FlyLouisville) November 4, 2025

This is a developing story. We'll provide more details as they become available.

