BREAKING: UPS Flight Crashes in Louisville, Multiple Buildings on Fire

Sarah Anderson | 7:11 PM on November 04, 2025
Townhall Media

On Tuesday evening, around 5:15 p.m. CST, UPS Flight 2976 deported Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky en route to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. However, the plane erupted into flames and crashed upon takeoff. Based on video of the incident currently circulating on social media, it appears as if it may have caught on fire before leaving the runway. CNN is reporting that it hit an industrial area less than a mile from the airport. (Language warning for the video below.) 

Advertisement

It's not yet clear how many people were aboard the plane — some are saying three, but I can't confirm that myself — but local authorities report that there are numerous injuries on the ground. There's no current report on fatalities. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said that he has "every emergency agency responding to the scene." 

Multiple buildings in the area are currently on fire. The city has issued a warning to people within a five-mile radius of the airport to shelter in place. 

To give you an idea of the scope of the crash, you can see the smoke from the crash on doppler radar. 

Advertisement

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash. 

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has also released a statement: 

Advertisement

The airport has announced that all incoming and outgoing flights are suspended at this time. 

This is a developing story. We'll provide more details as they become available. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and polls are now showing Americans are increasingly blaming the Democrats for this mess, and Democrats are on the verge of caving.

Help us expose the truth—sign up with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership. This deal ends when the Schumer Shutdown is over, so take advantage now!

Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a freelance writer and journalist. When she's not writing, you can find her hanging out on her small farm, swimming, traveling, yelling at a football game, or watching State Department briefings for fun.  

Email Sarah at [email protected].

Read more by Sarah Anderson

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Recommended

LIVE Election Results: Voters Decide Future of Virginia, New Jersey, New York City Chris Queen
Well, Well, Well... Look What They Found in Portugal. Sarah Anderson
This Looks Like the Smoking Gun in the Case Against James Comey Matt Margolis
BREAKING: Articles of Impeachment Filed Against Rogue Judge Boasberg Matt Margolis
VIDEO: Gold’s Gym Just Canceled Real Woman for Standing Up to Naked Man Stephen Green
The Congresswoman Who Forgot Which Flag She Serves David Manney

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

‘America 250’ Tuesday: Four Women Who Helped America Win the Revolutionary War
Does This Explain Why Democrats Shut Down the Government?
Think Tuesday’s Vote Doesn’t Matter? Wait Till You See Your Power Bill.
Advertisement