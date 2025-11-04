UPDATE: Virginia Governor's, Lieutenant Governor's, Attorney General's Races Called

Sarah Anderson | 7:31 PM on November 04, 2025
AP Photo

UPDATE: Jay Jones won the race for Attorney General.

Advertisement

UPDATE: The race for lieutenant governor has been called as well.

Original story:

It's official. After months of tense political debate, Democrat Abigail Spanberger will be the governor of Virginia. She's the state's first female to hold the position, replacing Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. 

According to the Associated Press, "Spanberger has held a financial advantage throughout the campaign, bringing in about $66 million over the course of her campaign, compared to about $35 million for Earle-Sears. The Democrat entered the final two-week stretch of the campaign with about $4.1 million remaining in the bank, compared to $1.3 million for the Republican."

Spanberger, who served as a member of the House of Representatives between 2019 and January of this year, also earned numerous endorsements from prominent Democrats and liberal groups, ranging from former president Barack Obama to the NAACP.  

Advertisement

Before getting into politics, Spanberger taught English literature at the Islamic Saudi Academy in Northern Virginia, and she worked as a postal inspector. In 2006, she joined the CIA as an operations officer. 

On the issues, she's pro-abortion; calls climate change one of the "most imminent threats to our economy, our national security, and our way of life;" is in favor of gun control; supports Obamacare; and is a big proponent of letting boys into girls' safe spaces. According to the Republican Party of Virginia, she also supports a bill that would allow for late-term abortion on demand and has dodged questions "about whether parents have a right to know if their underage child is undergoing a serious medical procedure." 

However, she considers herself a "moderate Democrat." She's also said in recent months that she would not work with Donald Trump, even if it means bringing jobs to Virginia. Good luck to the commonwealth with that one. They're gonna need it. 

Advertisement

Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a freelance writer and journalist. When she's not writing, you can find her hanging out on her small farm, swimming, traveling, yelling at a football game, or watching State Department briefings for fun.  

Email Sarah at [email protected].

Read more by Sarah Anderson

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Recommended

LIVE Election Results: Voters Decide Future of Virginia, New Jersey, New York City Chris Queen
UPDATE: New Jersey Governor Race Called Athena Thorne
Well, Well, Well... Look What They Found in Portugal. Sarah Anderson
This Looks Like the Smoking Gun in the Case Against James Comey Matt Margolis
Londonistan and the Death of Tolerance Stephen Green
BREAKING: Articles of Impeachment Filed Against Rogue Judge Boasberg Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

‘America 250’ Tuesday: Four Women Who Helped America Win the Revolutionary War
Does This Explain Why Democrats Shut Down the Government?
Think Tuesday’s Vote Doesn’t Matter? Wait Till You See Your Power Bill.
Advertisement