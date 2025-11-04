UPDATE: Virginia Governor's, Lieutenant Governor's, Attorney General's Races Called

UPDATE: Jay Jones won the race for Attorney General.

It's official.



Virginia just elected an Attorney General who fantasized about murdering Republicans.



Jay Jones wins.



Results here: https://t.co/zjBAxUaoaI pic.twitter.com/Sji8jGEAnL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 5, 2025

UPDATE: The race for lieutenant governor has been called as well.

🚨BREAKING: Abigail Spanberger has been elected as the next Governor of Virginia.



Ghazala Hashmi has been elected as the next Lieutenant Governor of Virginia.



No call has been made in the Attorney General race.



Results here: https://t.co/zjBAxUaoaI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 5, 2025

Original story:

It's official. After months of tense political debate, Democrat Abigail Spanberger will be the governor of Virginia. She's the state's first female to hold the position, replacing Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

According to the Associated Press, "Spanberger has held a financial advantage throughout the campaign, bringing in about $66 million over the course of her campaign, compared to about $35 million for Earle-Sears. The Democrat entered the final two-week stretch of the campaign with about $4.1 million remaining in the bank, compared to $1.3 million for the Republican."

Spanberger, who served as a member of the House of Representatives between 2019 and January of this year, also earned numerous endorsements from prominent Democrats and liberal groups, ranging from former president Barack Obama to the NAACP.

Before getting into politics, Spanberger taught English literature at the Islamic Saudi Academy in Northern Virginia, and she worked as a postal inspector. In 2006, she joined the CIA as an operations officer.

On the issues, she's pro-abortion; calls climate change one of the "most imminent threats to our economy, our national security, and our way of life;" is in favor of gun control; supports Obamacare; and is a big proponent of letting boys into girls' safe spaces. According to the Republican Party of Virginia, she also supports a bill that would allow for late-term abortion on demand and has dodged questions "about whether parents have a right to know if their underage child is undergoing a serious medical procedure."

However, she considers herself a "moderate Democrat." She's also said in recent months that she would not work with Donald Trump, even if it means bringing jobs to Virginia. Good luck to the commonwealth with that one. They're gonna need it.

🚨 Abigail Spanberger says she WILL NOT work with President Trump to create jobs.



Spanberger doesn't care about the people of Virginia; she only cares about obstructing President Trump.pic.twitter.com/C6fQyNDvsL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 31, 2025

I asked Abigail what if one of her girls came home crying because she was forced to undress next to a man.



Her silence was deafening. pic.twitter.com/trda1EQRW1 — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) November 3, 2025