Welcome to the Clown Car

Well, they did it. They were actually stupid enough to do it. New Yorkers went to the voting booths and voted on the unshakeable conviction that a discombobulated mess who is one part jihadi, one part socialist, and one part unaccomplished nobody was the hands-down most qualified person to lead America’s biggest city.

You gotta hand it to the left. Only they could manipulate the feeble minds of an entire city to choose to plunge themselves into this depth of depravity willingly. That's impressive in its own morbid right. By contrast, give the progressives of Martha’s Vineyard and Chicago's Gold Coast some credit as well. They may be shameless hypocrites when it comes to issues like unchecked mass illegal immigration, fully content to support it so long as the “undocumented migrants simply yearning for a better life” do their yearning in the small towns of Nebraska and Ohio.

But at least, when push comes to shove and they’re forced to choose between maintaining their virtue signaling and the preservation of their pristine communities, they’ll choose the latter every time and send those same poor migrants packing a day after they’ve been dropped off in front of their “No Human Is Illegal” yard signs by Govs. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott.

Not New Yorkers. They take stupid to an entirely new level.

The city of Ground Zero, the city in which Islamic terrorists murdered 2,753 civilians, just elected one of their unofficial spokesmen who, along with his degenerate father, thinks they deserved it. Anyone who voted for Mamdani betrayed those 2,753 murder victims. But hey, free stuff from the government, right?

The nation’s largest Jewish community just elected a man who openly celebrates wars of genocide launched against them. A group called Jews for Racial and Economic Justice recently posted a video of four supposed “rabbis” encouraging fellow Jews to vote for this guy on the grounds that he possesses the acumen to make housing affordable that, somehow, evaded every other socialist in history. Set aside the fact that these “rabbis” look less like rabbis in any traditional sense and more like the Sex in the City cougars, with Samantha having recently transitioned. That these supposed Jewish leaders would support such an unabashed antisemite suggests either that they, too, are really that stupid, or they’re simply auditioning for those coveted kapos job openings sure to arise in the aftermath of Kristallnacht: New York City Edition.

Alas, here we are. The two totalitarian blights of history, Islamism and socialism, have converged in the form of Zohran Mamdani. That, along with Democrat victories in Virginia and New Jersey, has shown us exactly the direction the Democrat voters intend to take their party.

So what is to be done? Do we do what the Romneys and McCains and Bushes did every time they lost? Do we huddle and have group therapy and ask ourselves if maybe we came across as too harsh, too uncaring, too traditional?

Nope. We dig in and fight harder. We do what the Left does, which is never to concede an inch, and to treat the other side not as friendly opponents but as enemies on a cosmic ideological battlefield on which there can be no coexistence whatsoever.

New York chose Mamdani. America didn’t. And as Mamdani is an open enemy of America, so is everybody who voted for him.

No, this is not a call to violence. Your idiotic vote does not warrant any sort of physical, forceful response. We don’t whip up mobs to burn down entire city blocks, or to attack law enforcement, or to attempt to assassinate presidential candidates, or to shoot up synagogues and Christian schools. That’s what you do on the Left, but that’s not what we do. So, again, this is not a call to violence.

But you are, ideologically and spiritually, an enemy of this great nation, its history, its culture, its values, and everything its Founding Fathers envisioned for it. And, as such, we over here on our side retain the right to legally resist you, to boycott you, and to disengage with you entirely and to leave you to suffer the inevitable (and entirely predictable) consequences of your vote.

And what does that look like? Well, here’s a spoiler alert for you: You’re not gonna get that free housing you think you are. You’re not gonna get those safer neighborhoods. You’re not gonna get that free child care. You’re not gonna get that free transportation. And, if you do, it will look like something that would be rejected in Mogadishu for being too dangerous.

What you are gonna get is higher taxes, higher crime, worse schools, worse government services, a drop in available rental units, and a brain drain from the city, similar to what Putin caused in Russia.

If you’re a cop in New York City and you’re young enough to transfer to a different department, do so as soon as possible. If you’re a cop and you’re nearing retirement age, consider doing so early if you can handle the financial hit and assuming it doesn’t affect your pension. If you’re a cop somewhere in the middle, keep your head down, lie low, and do the absolute bare minimum for the duration of your employment. Don’t take a bullet for Mamdani or any of the ingrates who voted for him. They hate you, and they will celebrate your murder.

If you’re a Jew in New York City who opposed Mamdani, leave the city while you still can. There are other Jewish communities in this great country whose residents have an instinct for self-preservation and who don’t plan on electing pro-Hamas socialists anytime soon. And regardless of what you’ve been told about red state Christians by the likes of the “rabbis” in the video above, I think you’ll find that a solid majority of us are very pro-Jewish, very pro-Israel, and more tolerant of ideological differences than your current progressive neighbors.

If you’re a Republican, a business owner, a hard worker, a good teacher, a loving parent, or a patriotic American, I would suggest the same. Get out. Let the city burn. Join us on the sidelines with our binoculars as we ooh and aah. Here, have some popcorn.

But if you were actually stupid or malicious enough to vote for this guy, then stay right where you are. We don’t want you. Florida doesn’t want you. Texas doesn’t want you. And now that he’s in power, Mamdani no longer wants you. You’ve served your purpose. Leftism is a game of musical chairs, and socialism is its accompanying siren song that cuts off well before it reaches the promised crescendo. When the music stops, it’s only a matter of time before you’re the one without a chair.

You made this mess; you deal with it. I hope President Trump cuts off every penny of assistance, not because I’m wishing anyone to suffer, but because he’d be throwing good money after bad. Giving you more of our hard-earned money is like giving a junkie more drug money out of a misplaced sense of compassion. By doing so, we only enable the addict and perpetuate the problem.

And if that same junkie blames you for all their problems and openly advocates for your murder? How “conciliatory” would you be towards him? How much “outreach” and “bridge building” would you be in the mood for?

Because, personally speaking, I’m in the mood for none of it. As I said above, you are our enemy. And that was your choice, not ours. And, as such, you should expect no quarter.

New York City needs to hit rock bottom before enough of its residents discover a long-lost sense of humility to the point where they can look in the mirror, admit that they were wrong, and maybe — just maybe — grow and mature to the point where they don’t make life-altering decisions based on bumper sticker slogans and faculty lounge idealism.

I have an uneasy feeling they’ll get their opportunity sooner rather than later.

