Faith All Over the Place, Episode 19: Gratitude Takes Practice

We're this close to 20 episodes! Picture my thumb and forefinger really close together.

It's hard to believe that we're already in November, but Thanksgiving will be here before you know it (with my birthday three days before in case you haven't shopped for it yet). So we decided to talk about gratitude.

But as you've come to expect from my partner in podcasting excellence, Stephen Kruiser, and me, we took our own sweet time to get there. We talked about Southern weather, our latest adventures with ChaGPT, baseball, carbonated drinks, and what we think about the phrase "Happy Holidays." And later, we mentioned bourbon. Because bourbon.

Once we settled into our main topic, we tied Thanksgiving Day into Advent season and the notion that gratitude is more than a holiday or a season — it's a lifestyle. We talked about praying specific prayers of thanksgiving in the mornings and how they help us have a good start to our day. Gratitude prayers at night are helpful as well. I even mentioned that I can laugh and find gratitude in the parts of the day that didn't go well.

We discussed how gratitude is a practice, much like practicing sports, music, or languages. It takes work to be grateful, but even acts of remembrance can spur us to be thankful. Hopefully, we've been able to inspire you to practice gratitude more often.

