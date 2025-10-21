Faith All Over the Place, Episode 18: The Great American Christianity Boom Is Upon Us

Can you believe we're up to our 18th episode of Faith All Over the Place? This week, my friend and partner in podcasting excellence, Stephen Kruiser, and I had another lively conversation that centered around the exciting uptick in Christianity and curiosity about faith.

Of course, it took us a little while to get to the topic at hand. We kicked things off by talking about how the fall weather makes us want to grill. Then we talked baseball — because, hey, it's baseball.

The "hook" for this episode was yet another piece of evidence that Christianity is on the rise in the U.S., even in a culture of what Kruiser called "relentless secularism." A recent Fox News piece highlighted the massive uptick in Christian-related purchases.

🚨 JUST IN: Stunning data reveals Christianity is SURGING in the United States



Bible sales: +41.6%

App downloads: +79.5%

Christian music streaming: +50%



What an amazing sight to see. pic.twitter.com/4uixSGfCjl — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 15, 2025

We talked about how today's young people are searching for meaning and connection in a relativistic culture. Young men, in particular, are desperate for value when they've heard for years that they're unimportant and even toxic.

We also mused on whether the turn toward faith is a type of rebellion against a world that tells young people that they don't need God. There must be a certain spirit of "Don't tell me what to do" among young Americans turning toward faith. We also talked about how emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic awakened a desire for faith among Americans — and we vowed that we'll never again fall for the authoritarianism of that time.

I pointed out that the music streaming stat is particularly interesting because it reflects repeat behaviors rather than a single purchase of a Bible or a one-and-done app download. We then shifted to discussing the need for evangelism and apologetics among people who are hungry for higher things.

Oh yeah, and we talked about porta-potties. Don't ask; just listen!

Maybe it’s rebellion against a godless culture. Maybe it’s a hunger for meaning after the pandemic years. Either way, faith is making a comeback — and we’re here for it.

If you love conversations that blend conviction with a few laughs (and maybe a porta-potty tangent), this episode’s for you.

