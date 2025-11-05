Dems Race Over the Cliff

A good Wednesday morning to you on this day after the you-know-what. Thanks for stopping by. I admit to being a little over-tired today. I was up until late, backgrounding today's offering.

Yesterday, I was busy enjoying the last few days of fall. Temps in the 50s and most of the leaves are gone now. As it happens, I live in one of the more beautiful areas of New York, near the entrance of Letchworth State Park, known as the Grand Canyon of the East. Here's a look at the Genesee River as it runs through the park. The bridge is a railroad bridge run by Norfolk Southern these days. It's a new one, replacing the old one that stood here for over 100 years. The picture is my own. The lighting in the shot doesn't allow for it to pick up the color of the leaves, which was actually quite striking. Still, I'm pleased with how it came out.

Today in history, back in 2009, Major Malik Hasan opened fire at Fort Hood, Texas, killing some 13 people and injuring 30. It took some time for some to determine a motive. Perhaps more correctly, to admit a motive. On this day in 1943, an Italian aircraft bombed Vatican City. Birthdays include Bryan Adams, Art Garfunkel, and Bob Barr.

Lots to cover, and given the usual size constraints, I won't do more than skim the surface here.

The results are in. Zohran Mamdani, Mikie Sherrill, Abigail Spanberger, Jay Jones, and, out in California, Prop 50 all won their respective races. Not unexpected, but admittedly disappointing. In looking at the quality of the winners, I'm more convinced than ever that if there is ever a true blue wave, they'll all be arriving in one tiny car.

Of course, the leftist media will be having lots of fun rubbing this in over the next several months. However, as Kruiser points out in his Morning Briefing, there’s a bigger picture to consider.

Two of the races will make it nigh on impossible for the Dems to come up with a sales pitch to win back those who felt that the party had become uncomfortably extreme. Now the aforementioned commie jihadist will be front and center for the Democrats as the mayor of the biggest city in the country. Virginia Dems giving Jay Jones a pass for openly fantasizing about murdering Republicans isn't going to make the case to flyover country Dems and independents that the party is making a return to normalcy. The only thing that they could have done worse in that regard is elect a drag queen serial killer to one of the offices up for grabs last night.

You know, Steve, you really have to stop coming up with this stuff. The Dems tend to take such things as a challenge. Still, as I often say, the worst thing for the re-election of Democrats is Democrats in power. Or, as Steve himself points out,

The spotlight will be on Mamdani all the time once he's in office, and prolonged exposure to him can't possibly work out well for the Democrats.

Indeed, I fail to see a net positive for the Democrats in Mamdani, a Eugene Debs clone with more than a dash of Jihad mixed in, now being the socialist face of the Democrat Party.

The Democrats winning in solidly deep blue districts? Gee, big shock, huh? It’s as Rick Moran suggests:

… the wretched educational system in our largest cities guarantees enough low-information voters to elect Karl Marx himself.

Exactly why we need to eliminate the Governmental role in education.

There does seem to be a couple of bright spots from last night. Mamdani's win will undoubtedly be the end of the political career of the poison pill candidate, one Andrew Cuomo. He's done. Another bright spot is New Jersey. The fact that any member of the GOP mounted any kind of a challenge at all to the Democrat in that one-party state is a measure of the fragility of that monopoly.

Also, let’s consider that there will be investigations mounted into where Mamdani’s money was coming from. Trust me, this will not be the last we hear of that subject. Nor have we heard the last of the voting irregularities in New York and Pennsylvania. And how the bleep do Democrats get away with electing someone who fantasizes about shooting kids?

Rick is quite correct in his excellent analysis, and just how correct he is can be seen in the "No Kings" march, where the appearance of the marchers was well above retirement age.

Voters not understanding the consequences of electing a socialist is how Zohran Mamdani will win the election on Tuesday. In truth, the most significant advantage this particular socialist holds is that he's not dead. No, I mean that. Mamdani's energy is like a tonic to Democrats who not only haven't had anything to cheer about recently but have been forced to vote for remnants of the 20th-century Democratic Party. Given the ideas of those 20th-century Democrats, they may as well have come from the 19th century. The Democratic Party is old. The median age for Senate Democrats is 66 years, compared to 64.5 years for Republicans. A 2023 analysis found the average age of the Democratic House leadership was 72. Their ideas are old. Someone should whisper in Chuck Schumer's ear that the Great Depression is over and we no longer need the New Deal. The Democrats' "new ideas" are socialism lite — almost as if Democrats are too cowardly to go full-blown socialist, so they combine the worst of socialism's controls with the worst of capitalism's cronyism. The result is Joe Biden, god save us.

This leftward surge simply cannot last. Time marches on, with wheeled walkers and powered wheelchairs. "Unsustainable" seems the appropriate word here.

I suggest all this stuff will come back and bite the butt of the jackass party. That long parade of moving vans headed south on the George Washington Bridge, filled with people escaping the nonsense, will be a reminder of this prediction.

The issue for the Democrats at this point, as they swerve left, is how close to the edge of that cliff they want to go. I suspect, based on past performance, they won’t be able to control themselves, resulting in a situation not unlike the title picture. Don’t worry for a moment that that’s not going to swing things back to reality.

As Mark Penn suggests, the Democrats have won the moment, but their extreme left tilt threatens their future. Democrats have been exuding nothing but anger for years on end now. That's worked to get them into office, but it's not going to help them remain there. They have two choices. Once in office, they can sit back and do nothing about implementing the policies they promised and blame the Republicans for blocking their efforts, or they can go crazy putting leftist policies in place that will, I guarantee you, make things worse. Either way, that points toward them being removed at the next election.

