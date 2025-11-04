The Morning Briefing: Brutal Night for Republicans...Or Was It?

Top O' the Briefing

What the heck, let's come at this post mortem from a different angle. I assure you that I'm not concussed, drunk, or in some sort of Invasion of the Body Snatchers situation. True, things did not go well at all for Republicans on Election Night 2025. A commie jihadist was elected mayor of New York City. Virginia was a bloodbath. New Jersey elected another Dem to lead the state, and California voted to become even more politically California-ish.

That's a whole lotta ugliness for Republicans.

I want to take a quick look at the bigger picture though. This could be a coping mechanism, but these were some of the thoughts that were popping into my head as the results were coming in and the races were being called.

The Dems' flying monkeys in the mainstream media will have a field day with this, loudly proclaiming a huge repudiation of President Trump. There's no basis in reality for that. I am not at all surprised that things went poorly for Republicans in four states that voted for Kamala Harris last year. Voting Democrat wasn't very popular last year, and it hasn't gotten any cooler this year. My stomach isn't going to be twisted into knots because people who voted to send the country down the leftist toilet last year are continuing to do so.

One of the things that I have been saying in the last year is that the Dems' extremist behavior since the presidential election last year isn't doing anything to win back the voters they have been losing. They have essentially been playing to a captive audience, one which enjoys being captive. So the audience was a lot louder on Tuesday night, it was still the same audience, nobody new showed up.

Two of the races will make it nigh on impossible for the Dems to come up with a sales pitch to win back those who felt that the party had become uncomfortably extreme. Now the aforementioned commie jihadist will be front and center for the Democrats as the mayor of the biggest city in the country. Virginia Dems giving Jay Jones a pass for openly fantasizing about murdering Republicans isn't going to make the case to flyover country Dems and independents that the party is making a return to normalcy. The only thing that they could have done worse in that regard is elect a drag queen serial killer to one of the offices up for grabs last night.

Tuesday's results could work to some slight advantage for the GOP in next year's midterms. The spotlight will be on Mamdani all the time once he's in office, and prolonged exposure to him can't possibly work out well for the Democrats.

Again, these are just first impressions of mine. I had zero optimism that things would go well for the GOP in Virginia, and the best option in NYC was, as I wrote yesterday, a guy we all despised prior to this mayoral race. There was no realistic reason to hope for the best. When you're prepared for the worst, the worst doesn't hit so hard.

I am going to miss Manhattan though. I spent a lot of quality time doing gigs there when it wasn't a Third World country.

