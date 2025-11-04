Scott Jennings Is Great, but He Hasn't Embarrassed a Single Democrat

Let me get this out of the way up front: I am a fan of the work that Scott Jennings does for several reasons, some of which I will get to here. He's very popular here in conservative media, and with good reason. This column is more about the ongoing mental health struggles of the 21st century Democrats than anything else. I agree that Jennings is newsworthy for our side of the aisle, I just don't agree that he's getting under the skin of any of the rabid, frothing Dems who surround him on CNN.

Here's one of the big reasons I like Jennings so much. Every big, Dem-friendly mainstream media organization likes to keep one token Republican around who they can point to as proof that they're not biased. In most cases, it's a disgruntled Republican or alleged conservative who's willing to make a new career out of badmouthing all things GOP. That's always been Joe Scarborough's function at MSNBC and David Brooks' role at The New York Times. Of course, they all go native pretty quickly, becoming indistinguishable from the leftists they're supposed to be providing balance to.

That hasn't happened to Jennings. He's been at CNN for eight years and has refused to drink any Kool-Aid. That's not easy to do, which is the other reason I like him. I've known people who were brought in to be the token Republican. Most of them hated it and didn't last long because it's such a miserable experience. Jennings is the one who has remained true to his conservative-leanings and stuck around. He actually got a raise this year when CNN, MSNBC, and many other lefty MSM companies were experiencing a lot of attrition.

As much fun as it is to occasionally watch clips of Jennings speaking the truth while on a panel that fetishizes prevarication, it's a shame to admit that he's not winning any hearts and minds over there. Democrats — especially here in the Trump portion of the 21st century — are incapable of being embarrassed. The ability to feel embarrassment requires some semblance of self-awareness, which no Democratic politician or Dem television talking head has.

I've been writing for a long time that the Democrats are living in an alternative universe. They have no contact with reality, which is how they're able to remain there. That's how they got through four years of insisting that Joe Biden was cognitively functional and Kamala Harris coherent. When Scott Jennings interjects some reality into a CNN panel discussion, he probably sounds like Charlie Brown's teacher to the rest of them.

This is also something I've written a lot about, but it's worth a reminder. There was a time when I truly believed that the Democratic elites and their upper echelon lap dogs in the mainstream knew that they were lying. It was their job to make the Dem hoi polloi buy into the lies. The editors at The New York Times and The Washington Post were tasked with preying upon the enthusiastic young minds of their reporters and leading them to mistake advocacy for journalism.

The thing about lying all the time is that it becomes difficult after a while to remember all of the lies. After that it becomes easier just to start believing all of them. Now, I am convinced that the Trump-era Dems in Washington and the media have been lying so hard and for so long that they've forgotten they're lying. All they know now is that Republicans are evil. If a CNN panelist began coughing up blood and Jennings offered to call 911, the panelist would reply, "But Trump's a Nazi!" through all of the blood.

You can Google Scott Jennings to see just how differently his appearances are playing out on the other side. I'm not going to link to any of it here. Trust me though, for every "Scott Jennings Destroyed So-and-So" headline on our side of the media, there's a counterpart over there about Jennings getting his you-know-what handed to him by the lefties on the panel. We think he's killing it, they think he's getting killed.

I will most definitely continue to enjoy Scott Jennings clips when my colleagues share them, but I will always be rooting for him to just snap one day, start shaking one of the lefties like an angry toddler with a ragdoll.

A couple of incidents like that will get me to tune into CNN for the first time in a very long while.

