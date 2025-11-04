Who Is Bankrolling Mamdani? Linda Sarsour Tells All

One of the more noxious aspects of Zohran Mamdani’s campaign to be mayor of New York City is the reappearance of Linda Sarsour, the far-left, oxymoronically hijab-wearing “feminist” activist who rocketed to international fame some years ago as the hate-filled face of the leftist/Islamic alliance, glossing over the human rights abuses of Sharia and demonizing Israel with extravagant false claims long before doing so became the left’s favorite pastime. As it turns out, Sarsour has not been enjoying a comfortable, Soros-financed retirement; she has been working on what she calls “the quiet side” of the Mamdani campaign.

Quiet side or not, however, Sarsour has been loquacious of late, and what she has been saying should give every New Yorker pause, although it probably won’t. In an Instagram livestream that she posted on Saturday but later took down, Sarsour declared that she was determined to keep the pressure up on Mayor Mamdani to dismantle the Strategic Response Group, the NYPD’s counterterror unit, which is also responsible for policing protests. “If Zohran’s gonna be the mayor of New York City,” Sarsour vowed, “he’s going to shut down the Strategic Response Group, the SRG, which is what Zohran has committed to.”

Now, who in his or her or xer right mind would want to shut down counterterror policing in the American city that has suffered the most from terrorism? The “quiet” Sarsour has kept on talking, and now has revealed that as well. The indispensable Canary Mission, which tracks and documents antisemitic activity, on Monday released a video of Sarsour saying:

Right now I’m a little more quiet, because I’m on the quiet side of this race, but I’m gonna tell you that once November 4th comes around, I will tell the story. The story is not just, uh, you know, that it’s random that Zohran ascended to this place. It is our Muslim-American communities. And I’ll also say that it’s Muslim money. The PACs that have supported Zohran, or a particular PAC that has supported Zohran is probably over eighty percent of Muslim-American donors in this country. High-net donors, grassroots donors. And I wanna make the point that the Unity and Justice Fund PAC, which is the CAIR Super PAC, was the largest institutional door — a largest institutional donor to the pro-Zohran PAC in New York.

So now we know. The Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which has a long history of fighting against counterterror measures and branding foes of jihad violence and Sharia oppression as “Islamophobic,” is bankrolling the candidate who has pledged to dismantle the NYPD’s counterterror unit.

CAIR wasn’t alone, either. Intifada on the Hudson: The Selling of Zohran Mamdani documents that Mamdani also had significant backing from George Soros. The nonagenarian leftist’s Open Society Foundations gave $37 million to the Working Families Party. The New York Post reported in July that “since 2016, the far-left, socialist-friendly WFP—which helped score Mandani the Democratic line by brokering cross-endorsement deals that squeezed out Cuomo—has pocketed a staggering $23.7 million from Soros through its nonprofit fundraising arm Working Families Organization Inc. And at least another $13,944,005 went to the nine nonprofits and their offshoot fundraising entities—including the Make The Road Action ($3,515,00), and social justice nonprofits Community Voices Heard ($2,635,000) and Move On ($2.3 million), and the anti-Zionist group Jewish Voice for Peace Acton ($650,000), according to records.”

So, as it turns out, the candidate who vows to be an amiable technocrat, working to make New York City affordable again, has massive backing from a Hamas-linked group that consistently opposes counterterror efforts, as well as a conglomeration of far-left organizations that want to bring down the existing system altogether and establish an authoritarian socialist internationalist regime in the United States and beyond.

It's nauseating that Linda Sarsour, who has insisted that “shariah law is reasonable and once u read into the details it makes a lot of sense,” and that “nothing is creepier than Zionism,” and who has called for jihad against both the U.S. government and against Donald Trump in particular, has emerged as a major player within the Mamdani campaign.

Nevertheless, Americans can be grateful that in her “quiet” phase, Sarsour is talking so very much. If there was any doubt before about who is behind Zohran Mamdani and what the agenda is of his backers, there can be no such doubt now. New Yorkers will be voting Tuesday for a man who has received handsome amounts of money from forces that want to sow chaos in New York City, and leave it defenseless in the face of the advancing jihad. They won’t be able to say that they weren’t warned.

