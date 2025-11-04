BREAKING: California Votes on New Congressional Map

The state of California went to the polls on Tuesday and voted yes on Prop 50, aka the "Election Rigging Response Act," which means Democrats will temporarily control as many as 48 of California’s 52 congressional seats. The party currently controls 43 of those seats. This will likely have national implications, as it could flip the House of Representatives from red to blue, preventing Donald Trump from furthering much of his agenda.

Advertisement

Gov. Gavin Newsom championed the redistricting plan, which the state legislature passed in August, for the next three election cycles. The state’s independent redistricting commission will resume drawing maps after the 2023 Census.

Let's face it: Everyone knew this would pass.

Related: LIVE Election Results: Voters Decide Future of Virginia, New Jersey, New York City

"Republicans feel like there's really no representation. It's a one-party state. They have a supermajority. They can pass anything they want," Republican State Assemblywoman Carol Pefley told KTVU during an interview.

Here's exactly what the California Democratic Party says about Prop 50. I'll let it speak for itself:

Since day one, Californians have been on the frontlines of protecting our communities under attack by the Trump administration and his MAGA Republicans. With Proposition 50, California voters have the opportunity to fight back against the Republican cuts to healthcare, the rising cost of living under tariffs, and the cruel abductions and forced removals of immigrants. Proposition 50 is a direct response to a Republican power grab orchestrated by President Trump and state leaders in Texas, who redrew Congressional district lines to gain five more seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Proposition 50 proposes new lines for many of California’s 52 congressional districts, which would negate the five Republican seats drawn by Texas. Under the proposed lines, Democrats could gain up to 5 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. With a majority in the House, Democrats can fight back against Trump and Republicans’ MAGA agenda. The proposition includes several key provisions and will be placed on the ballot through a special election on November 4th. Proposition 50: LEVELS THE PLAYING FIELD. Prop 50 makes sure the 2026 mid-term elections are conducted on a level playing field without an unfair advantage for Republicans. COMMITS TO FAIR REDISTRICTING. Prop 50 reaffirms California’s commitment to independent redistricting and calls for a nationwide commitment to fair and impartial maps. GIVES VOTERS THE POWER. Prop 50 puts the power in the hands of the People of California, not backroom politicians, to approve emergency congressional district maps in response to Trump’s election rigging scheme. IS FAIR AND PROPORTIONAL. Prop 50 provides emergency maps only because Republicans moved forward with their power grab. IS TEMPORARY. These maps expire in 2030. Prop 50 preserves California’s award-winning redistricting reforms and reaffirms the California Citizens Redistricting Commission’s authority to draw congressional districts after the next census.