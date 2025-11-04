LIVE Election Results: Voters Decide Future of Virginia, New Jersey, New York City

For an off-year election, Tuesday's contests seem to have an awful lot of consequence. We've had our eyes on several races nationwide, and it all comes down to Election Day. It feels like a long time waiting for this moment, but we're here. Of course, certain key contests are dominating the headlines.

Two big races are happening in Virginia. For some reason, the latest polls show Democrat Abigail Spanberger with a lead of anywhere from seven to 15 points in her race against Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears. This is happening despite abject racism against Earle-Sears and the proven success that she and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have seen in Old Dominion.

Virginia's race for attorney general has garnered a ton of attention as well. Incumbent Republican Jason Miyares faces Democrat Jay Jones, who has gotten the wrong kind of attention for texts that he sent in which he wished harm on Miyares' family.

Polling in New Jersey's race for governor shows Democrat Mikie Sherrill with a lead over Republican Jack Ciattarelli. It has been a much closer race than Virginia's, even though Sherrill has brought her own controversies into the race.

And then there's the mayoral race in the Big Apple. Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani has dominated the headlines for months. His campaign drove incumbent Mayor Eric Adams out of the race, and it left former Gov. Andrew Cuomo as an also-ran. Republican Curtis Sliwa is still in the race for some reason as well.

The New York City mayoral race is a referendum of sorts on the state of the Democratic Party. Have the radicals taken over the party? Is there room for more reasonable voices? Mamdani's potential success tells us that the far left has hijacked the party.

If Spanberger, Sherrill, and Mamdani win their elections, the left is going to claim that it's on the upswing. But we have to remember that we're talking about blue states and the bluest of blue cities. This isn't a mandate; it's left-wing states and cities being left-wing. The left will claim a mandate in safe places.

Across the country, voters will take to the polls for other issues and elections. I wrote on Monday about how some of these local and statewide races matter more than the big races that suck up all the media oxygen. Some of these races that fly below the radar are more important than people tend to think.

Here we are on an Election Day that matters way more than an off-year election should. As always, you can count on PJ Media to bring you the coverage you deserve with the humor and personality that you crave. We'll keep our eyes on these races and bring you coverage that matters.

We've got a long day ahead. But you'll be able to see the most up-to-date results below, in partnership with our friends at Decision Desk HQ. Stay tuned for even more coverage and analysis of this consequential Election Day. Let's all pray for outcomes that benefit conservatives!

