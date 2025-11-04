Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Nuking Conservatives Now? What's Her Game?

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) appeared on ABC’s The View this morning and the gaggle of hosts on the show seemed to love her and bond with her. That’s bad news for Greene, who, last I checked, was a Republican from the state of Georgia.

Keep in mind that the show primarily targets liberal women ages 55 and up. Roughly 83% of its total audience fits that demographic. It draws roughly 2.5 million viewers a week, and that includes about 214,000 in the key 25-54 demographic – the one advertisers want.

When I watched the segment, the emotional part of me wondered what’s gotten into MTG lately. This certainly is a new pattern for her, but I suspect I know at least part of the answer, and it has something to do with those demographics I just mentioned.

The New York Post summed up the pull quote from the interview by saying that MTG showed her “softer side” as “she broke repeatedly with President Trump and the GOP during an interview…calling for ‘women of maturity’ to unite in a surprisingly warm appearance.”

The paper noted that during the course of the interview, MTG distinguished “herself from the president on an array of domestic and foreign policies.”

She panned the president’s endorsement of Andrew Cuomo for New York City mayor, opting instead to support sure loser Curtis Sliwa, almost guaranteeing a victory for Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani. MTG has been in the game long enough to know this is exactly what she’s doing. She didn’t have to say anything, but by saying what she said, she virtually endorsed Mamdani.

I'm updating my prognosis on MTG to: She's running in 2028 https://t.co/WJC4BvfjiM — PHILADELPHison (@AddisonDJenkins) November 4, 2025

She made an issue out of releasing the Epstein files, which Trump has been slow-walking for whatever reasons. No one knows if Trump is incriminated in the Epstein files, but Trump’s detractors like to plant the seeds of doubt, and that is exactly what MTG tried to do on The View.

Two things about that: First, if Trump was in trouble over Epstein, we’d have heard about that long before now. The Biden administration had access to the files, and in 2024 it would have used them against Trump if there was something there. Second, the issue is not a liability to Trump. The Navigator poll specifically notes that while the Epstein files have “broken through” in terms of voter awareness, the issue is not a high-ranking one for voters, who care more about foreign policy, the economy, inflation, and Medicaid cuts.

Watch for the keyword in this MTG comment about those files:

"It seems like very rich and powerful men are being protected,” she charged. “And I will sign anybody’s resolution, and I’ll get on board with anyone’s wish to release those files, because this is about women, especially when they were teenagers, were victims of rape and sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein, and according to the victims another, there’s a list of men that they haven’t released yet."

The formerly hard-nosed conservative went soft on the alleged narco-boat crews Trump has been wiping out. She held back on her support of the attacks, claiming she’s against all war, apparently even when the war might be waged against narcotics traffickers who are already killing Americans.

She said she’s against regime change in Venezuela, once again going soft on a country that’s behind so much death coming to American shores.

On the lightning rod issue of Israel and growing antisemitism, she dodged a little, landed an anti-Israel punch, and dodged again. She said, ‘I’m not antisemitic, but I am critical of the Israeli government.” She purposefully put some distance between herself and President Trump on this.

In music to The View’s ears, she said she supports the extension of Obamacare health insurance subsidies that will expire at the end of this year if nothing else happens. This is a sticking point in the current Schumer Shutdown. The Democrats are stewing in their own juices over just how unaffordable their own monstrosity has become. But here comes MTG to their rescue.

“I’m going to pick on Republicans. Republicans never fixed it. And then the ACA tax credits were passed in 2021, and there was a sunset date of the end of this year. And Republicans never made a plan for that,” she said.

Then came her money quote, and pay attention to the key words:

"Women to women, we need to pave a new path,” Greene told the hosts. “This country, our beautiful country, our red, white and blue flag, is just being ripped to shreds, and I think it takes women of maturity to sew it back together."

I’m not sure if MTG quite wanted to hear this, but I’m not so sure she was disappointed when The View’s Sunny Hostin said, “I’m sitting here just stumped, you know, because you are a very different person than I thought….You’ve gone so right, it’s like you’re on the left now.”

This interview came on the heels of an interview she did with woke standard-bearer the Washington Post in October, when she touched on many of the same themes and then said this: “There’s a lot of weak Republican men and they’re more afraid of strong Republican women….So they always try to marginalize the strong Republican women that actually want to do something and actually want to achieve.”

She did much the same last week on Bill Maher's Real Time show on HBO.

Majorie Taylor Greene Goes Rogue On Bill Maher’s Real Time and Trashes Republicans Over Healthcare https://t.co/NWWVVXylfE via @@YahooNews — Student of Life (@Themanolife) November 3, 2025

It’s all starting to add up, even though it’s impossible to know entirely what’s driving her so decisively to the left. The real reasons could have more to do with her failed personal relationships with Trump or Speaker Mike Johnson than anything else. Maybe she’s the one who feels slighted. Slights are powerful things.

But if you step back and look at MTG’s messaging, the media she’s using and her strategies at play, I suspect she’s not doing all of this as an emotional reaction to her own party. It may be more than that.

If so, it would seem she’s doing some pretty extensive voter research that’s telling her that she has an opportunity to take hold of the “women’s lane” in her party. The problem is, she’s jumped over to the left to cater to that lane. An obvious over-shoot.

It could be that she’s talking to consultants who are telling her to look past 2026, that now’s the time to differentiate herself from a soon-to-be lame duck Trump administration. Then it will be every man and woman for themselves.

She may have her eye on 2028 and be taking the long view. Right now, that’s anyone’s race. Realistically, it already appears the field for the presidency could be a crowded one with JD Vance, Marco Rubio and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the first names to come to mind. But the path to higher aspirations could come in the form of the vice presidency, and to do that, some have found one way is to run for president at first.

Whatever it is, MTG has decided her future is not on the right, and that more than likely millennial wine moms and their moms are her key to a political future. And so her current strategy is to bash men, to bash her party, to undermine elections in ways that benefit the left, and maybe then to go back to her own party and demand some respect. She wants to reset the terms. And she's pandering, promising to bring liberal and independent-voting women into the Republican Party. Like socialism, that’s been tried before many times, and it never succeeds.

Sometimes political consultants use presentation decks and data to convince good politicians to abandon their own better instincts, and I fear that’s what’s happening here. She’s an experiment in a Petri dish for some wet-behind-the-ears RINO political consultant who’s a registered independent because being a registered Democrat would be bad for business.

Regardless of the cause, the net result is that MTG is now driving her career as a conservative stalwart into the gutter. What a waste.

