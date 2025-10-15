Marjorie Taylor Greene Snipes at 'Weak Republican Men' in New Interview

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said Tuesday in a new interview that "a lot of" her male Republican colleagues in Congress are "weak" and easily intimidated by "strong Republican women," a remark that only escalates her feud with GOP leaders during the third week of the government shutdown.

With all that is happening in our country right now, the uptick in left-wing violence and terrorism, attacks on Immigration Customs and Enforcement agents, and the shutdown itself, is this really the time to start dividing over gender? The American people need their representatives to be on the same page, working together, united against the leftist poison that is desperately trying to annihilate our way of life.

These comments hardly seem conducive to those needs.

In her conversation with the Washington Post, Greene argued that Republican women often get pushed aside while “weak” men receive all the praise and reward for their efforts. She specifically mentioned Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and his leadership, contrasting it with that of his predecessor, former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Greene then spoke about her support for Democratic-led efforts to extend certain healthcare subsidies and brought up her push for the Justice Department to release the highly controversial Epstein Files, which are moves that Johnson and President Donald Trump oppose.

“There’s a lot of weak Republican men and they’re more afraid of strong Republican women,” Greene went on to say. “So they always try to marginalize the strong Republican women that actually want to do something and actually want to achieve.”

Greene then described a text message Johnson sent her last week after she publicly urged the Senate to drop the 60-vote filibuster to end the shutdown. Johnson downplayed the tension, saying they had a "good discussion" as "colleagues and friends."

"Whereas President Trump has a very strong, dominant style — he’s not weak at all — a lot of the men here in the House are weak,” Greene explained. She's not wrong about Trump. In fact, his strong personality and refusal to back down from his principles are what landed him the presidency in 2024. Hard not to like a man of strong conviction; that much is true.

However, Republican Conference Chair Lisa McClain disagrees with Greene's claims of gender-bias, referring to them as "ridiculous." McClain said Johnson “has empowered women by treating them — and all members — with the respect they have earned,” adding the speaker “believes in merit, not identity politics.”

Greene said her constituents support her going to war against party leadership, saying, "My district's not surprised."

While there are no doubt male Republicans who are part of the establishment — it still exists within the GOP, though Trump has thinned the herd significantly — and compromise their values and principles all the time for personal gain, this attack seems unnecessary. With the left on the war path, both figuratively and in some cases literally, now is not the time to bash one another when you're supposed to be on the same team. How will these comments benefit the cause of conservatism in Congress?

It won't.

