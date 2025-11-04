The Congresswoman Who Forgot Which Flag She Serves

A Scandal That Writes Itself

Representative Ilhan Omar didn't misspeak when she recently took the stage in Minneapolis and called Somalia "our home" and its president "our president." Omar again revealed what many Americans have long suspected: Her allegiance lies elsewhere.

Her unguarded confession was no mere slip of the tongue. What else would make President Donald Trump waste no time in his Truth Social response: "She should go back!"

As if on cue, the same pundits who've spent years gaslighting the public over open borders and identity politics clutched their pearls because of the vapors they caught.

The larger point is that Trump's typical bluntness hit a nerve because it wasn't just political; it was moral.

He said out loud what millions had been thinking.

A Pattern, Not a Moment

Long before she took the oath of office, Omar had been caught in a pattern of behavior that showed this wasn't an isolated episode. She described 9/11 as "some people did something," and labeled U.S. troops as occupiers rather than liberators. The disdain she's had for the country giving her refuge and power has been out in front for the entirety of her career.

All we hear in her voice is resentment, not gratitude or loyalty. When her lips move, we don't hear from an immigrant who's proud to have escaped a failed state, but from a blackguard who resents the nation that saved her.

Liberty wasn't Omar's goal when fleeing tyranny. When she fled dysfunction, she felt she earned the right to lecture Americans about their allegic sins and shortcomings.

The Alleged Scandals That Never Went Away

Omar's political rise has been shadowed by allegations that she has never convincingly addressed. For one, the claim that she married her brother to skirt immigration law has been reported for years, but she's never offered a clear explanation. She dismissed the story as a right-wing conspiracy, although she's yet to produce anything to clear her name.

Local journalists in Minnesota, who are hardly conservative crusaders, found discrepancies in her records and timelines that welcome scrutiny. Everything you want to know about the two-tiered media system we live in is expressed by the fact that mainstream outlets simply dropped the matter. While conservatives are investigated for typos, progressives get immunity for potential felonies.

The Left’s Protective Cocoon

When she spoke about Somalia, Omar didn't deliver her words in a vacuum. She delivered them to an adoring crowd that cheered as she pledged loyalty to a foreign leader.

The press would light itself on fire if a Republican congressman declared allegiance to Israel, Poland, or Ireland. But when a darling of the far left does it, the media nods approvingly, calling it "multicultural pride" and labeling anyone offended as xenophobic. It's a formula that's familiar: invoke diversity to excuse disloyalty and brand critics as racists. All it ends up being is cowardice wrapped in moral plundering.

The press isn't protecting Ilhan Omar because they believe she's right; they're protecting her because she's useful. They're allowed to virtue signal because she ridicules the country that made her possible.

Somalia Is Not “Our Home”

When she referred to Somalia as "our home," it wasn't harmless nostalgia; it was political. Her words were gasoline on an open flame in a city already rattled by immigrant gang violence, rising crime, and cultural tension.

Omar wasn't speaking as a private citizen longing for her roots; she was speaking as a U.S. lawmaker who reminded her audience that, for her version of politics, loyalty is negotiable.

She's ignoring the fact that Somalia's president isn't hers to serve. She doesn't get to have two "ours" when it comes to allegiance. Members of Congress swear on the Bible to defend the Constitution, not juggle national identities like campaign slogans.

When American elected officials openly call a foreign leader "our president," they are not only wrong, but they're also completely disqualified in every aspect to represent the idea of America. The flag behind Omar's desk should remind her of who she works for; instead, she treats it as a prop in a performance she's never believed in.

Trump’s Instincts Proved Right

Trump's delivery might not be everyone's cup of bacon, but there's one thing he understands that most politicians have forgotten: Patriotism isn't a costume reserved for the cameras; it's loyalty proven under pressure.

When Trump said, "She should go back," he wasn't speaking entirely out of spite. He was illustrating the absurdity of a U.S. congresswoman who is glorifying the government of a failed state while belittling the one she serves.

Trump's words made the political class recoil because they punctured their bubble of moral relativism.

If we are to survive as a unified nation, we need to eliminate the idea that "love of country" is optional for those who supposedly lead it.

The Real Question: Why Does Omar Still Hold Office?

When Omar says something offensive, she has an excuse at the ready. You already know the script — "She's misunderstood" or "She's speaking truth to power." But when the remarks are taken together, a picture emerges, not of misunderstanding, but of contempt.

How long does America tolerate a representative who habitually sides against its interests while insulting its people and glorifying its enemies?

Why is loyalty the one virtue progressives refuse to demand?

Omar's defenders claim that attacks on her or other immigrants are an attack on Muslims.

That's wrong.

Many Muslim Americans have worn the uniform, started businesses, and served America honorably.

What's the difference between Omar's bloviating and everybody else's? Gratitude. Omar misplaced hers somewhere between Mogadishu and Minneapolis.

History’s Lesson on Divided Loyalty

One of the fears our Founders held was the divided allegiance among more than foreign armies, which is why they wrote citizenship and loyalty into the marrow of the republic. It isn't diversity when Congress is filled with people despising their own country; it's decay.

It's sad that Ilhan Omar, a symptom of that decay, has a career in a cause that values tolerance so much that it has elevated a woman who openly disdains it.

Despite the best writers the Left possesses who say otherwise, it's not progress; it's self-harm disguised as enlightenment.

Final Thoughts

America took in people like Ilhan Omar, fed and educated them, and gave them a voice in government. In Omar's case, she repaid it with bitterness and betrayal. She isn't a paragon of courage; she's opportunism draped in a headscarf.

When she called Somalia "our home" and its president "ours," she reminded America what happens when gratitude is replaced by grievance.

When President Trump said she should go back, he was simply clarifying the line she had long ago crossed.

The Congresswoman who keeps forgetting which flag she serves doesn't need deportation to find her way home; she needs only to look in the mirror and ask, "Why does the land that gave me everything never seem reasonable enough?"

Because somewhere between the oath she swore and the applause she craves, she traded gratitude for grievance. She became fluent in the politics of resentment, fluent in the art of blaming the very soil that saved her from chaos. America didn’t fail Ilhan Omar; it elevated her. What she calls oppression, most people would call opportunity. And what she calls criticism, most Americans call accountability.

