Nicki Minaj Thanks White House for Using Song in TikTok Video: 'This is Pretty Incredible'

Could rap star Nicki Minaj be experiencing some kind of political or spiritual awakening? Minaj recently showed support for President Donald Trump, commenting on potential U.S. action to stop the persecution of thousands of Christians in Nigeria — which, honestly, is pretty bizarre. But now the rapper is thanking the White House for using a remixed version of her song in its latest TikTok video, saying, “This is pretty incredible.”

On Monday, the White House released a video on the social media platform featuring Minaj’s song “Beez in the Trap,” remixed with the 1993 4 Non-Blondes hit “What’s Up,” a current trend sweeping TikTok. The video shows several clips of President Trump walking in slow motion — for dramatic effect — with “What’s Up” before cutting to him walking beside First Lady Melania Trump as Minaj’s song kicks in.

The rapper’s lyrics say, “B*****s ain’t s**t and they ain’t sayin’ nothing / A hundred motherf*****s can’t tell me nothing.” Nobody promised clean lyrics, did they?

The “Anaconda” singer replied to the video, writing “This is pretty incredible. Thank you,” in the comment section of the official White House TikTok page. It’s genuinely wild. Out of all the artists who might show even a hint of civility toward Republicans, Minaj wasn’t anywhere on the list. The real question is whether she’s always felt this way and kept it quiet, or if the current political chaos finally pushed her to open her eyes and think for herself.

👀 Nicki Minaj sends thanks to President Trump and the White House for featuring her viral track on a recent TikTok clip. https://t.co/mR8l4oZ4vO pic.twitter.com/rPAfvG7xFv — TMZ (@TMZ) November 4, 2025

Last Friday, the president posted on Truth Social about the persecution of Christians by radical Islamists in Nigeria, saying, “Christianity faces an existential threat in Nigeria. Radical Islamists are killing thousands of Christians.”

“I am hereby naming Nigeria a ‘COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN’—but that’s just the beginning,” the president continued. “When Christians, or any such group, face slaughter like what’s happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 worldwide), we must act!”

President Trump said he’s directing Rep. Riley Moore, Chairman Tom Cole, and the House Appropriations Committee to investigate the issue and report back immediately.

“The United States cannot stand by while these atrocities unfold in Nigeria and many other countries,” Trump said. “We stand ready, willing, and able to defend our great Christian population around the world!”

Minaj replied to Trump’s post by sharing a screenshot of it on X, thanking the president and his team for taking the issue seriously, and urging people to pray for every persecuted Christian. She added, “Reading this gave me a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever face persecution for practicing their faith. We don’t have to share the same beliefs to respect one another.”

“Countless countries across the globe suffer from this horror, and it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t see it,” Minaj wrote. “Thank you to the President and his team for taking this seriously,” the “Starships” singer concluded. “God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer.”

Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God.



No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other.



Numerous countries all… pic.twitter.com/2M5sPiviQu — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 1, 2025

