Local NC Farm Steps Up Amid Schumer Shutdown

As the federal government continues to display its blatant dysfunction, communities are stepping up to take care of their own, and thank goodness. Here in eastern North Carolina, we have a local treasure called Pogies at the Farm, and they are stepping up in a big way: boxes piled with farm-fresh produce to neighbors in need for free.

Advertisement

With a valid ID and SNAP card, folks can claim enough fruits and vegetables to feed a family of four for a week.

“There is no reason anyone should go hungry in a nation as plentiful as ours,” the farm posted on their Facebook page.

Corn, squash, potatoes, peppers, and apples are just a sampling of the bounty grown on the farm. If families want to purchase meat harvested from the farm’s livestock, they can get 30% off on Saturdays with the same credentials. So far 200 boxes have been requested, but not enough have been sponsored. For $25, anyone online can help put food on someone’s table. Click here if you’re interested in helping.

Pogies at the Farm is open to the community in the form of free events, school field trips, and market days. Pogies also has a fishing and kayak business half an hour from the farm, offering summer camps, hourly rentals, and charters. I mention this because Pogies is wholly invested in our community in ways that I’ve not seen in other places. I am not at all surprised they are holding the line while the Schumer Shutdown lingers.

It is worth mentioning that I have no idea what Pogies' political affiliations or preferences are.

There is nothing good or encouraging about kids going to school with empty bellies or the aged kept awake at night for hunger pains. If there is a light in this mess, it is on the waste, fraud, and abuse that has broken our food support system.

Advertisement

According to Personal Finance Wizards, LLC, the food stamp program is $100,000,000,000 per year, or 2% of the federal government’s budget. These cards are loaded every month and can be used to buy just about anything. Sure, food and water come to mind first, but food stamps are providing means to buy clothes, recreational drugs, and hair extensions.

We have all seen the videos of families with multiple carts loaded with sodas, snack cakes, chips, and the like. By now, we have all seen the TikTok videos of people saying they have watched others sell their SNAP benefits for cash. We have have also witnessed Democrats inadvertently spilling the tea while protesting President Trump’s immigration policies:

Rep. Pramila Jayapal accidentally admits illegals receive taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits:



"Yesterday, I was at a food bank in my district talking about SNAP cuts… people are not showing up because they’re afraid… It’s undocumented immigrants."



Why are illegals in your district… pic.twitter.com/AVY5VcmOKg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 17, 2025

I don’t need to point out the obvious to you, but there are some who need it a little louder because they’re all the way in the back.

Taxpayers are being told they’re feeding hungry Americans who are down on their luck, but that is not entirely true. Scammers, illegals with anchor babies, free-loaders, and liars have now ruined the system for everyone. Billions of our dollars are going toward new phones, blinged out nails, new car payments, and things unrelated to food. Talk about waste, fraud, and abuse!

Advertisement

This is why I agree that not only should everyone have to re-apply for SNAP benefits, but that they also must show a valid government-issued ID and provide adequate documentation of being unable to work to receive the help. I hate that public trust has broken down to this level, but here we are.

Pogies at the Farm is a local litmus test that should be considered for nationwide adoption: whole foods or nothing. This includes canned, frozen, and dried fruits, vegetables, meat, and meat substitutes (nothing grown in a lab, please). Bread, cheese, milk, eggs, butter, yogurt and so on — yes. Flour, sugar, oil, yeast, vinegar and the like — absolutely. No cans of chips, boxes of sugar bomb cereal, or cases of chemical-laden drinks.

She was trying to pay with food stamps but finds out the majority of her items are not covered by food stamps anymore.



(I bet grocery workers are hating life.)



MAHA. pic.twitter.com/rN7PWzV9Bi — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) August 10, 2025

This is a perfect place for the USDA and MAHA to intersect and reform a massive segment of American welfare. I've seen moms whining their kids love cake--so make one. Little Sally loves popsicles! It's simple: pour orange juice into a paper cup, put a stick in the cup, put the cup in the freezer, wait two hours.

If this doesn’t sound like your cup of tea, then get a job and pay for groceries yourself. Buy all of the doubled-stuffed whatever and neon orange dusted snacks you want. The military is always recruiting. Who knows, maybe with less artifical and processed foods, people will find more energy and stamina to do physical work.

Advertisement

To those who work but still fail to make ends meet, we see you. You are trying. You want to give your kids the best life you can, but sometimes even your best is not enough. We have all been there, and you (may God bless you and keep you) are why this program must continue. Americans are generous, hard-working, and compassionate. I’m willing to bet if you needed to give what little you have to someone else so they could have something, you would. That’s who we are.

This anger and frustration is not aimed at anyone who actually needs help; the country is outraged that our taxes have only gone up in proportion to the slackers who have decided they’re too good to even try.

The current lack of SNAP benefits does not reveal a food problem in the United States, but one of culture. People storming bodegas and grocery stores, stealing whatever they want demonstrates entitlement and disrespect for anyone willing to work. From the farmers to the manufacturers, the delivery drivers to the store employees, these criminals are not only stealing your tax dollars, but also your paychecks. No matter what Zhoran Mamdani says, everything costs something.

No SNAP November is heating up!



These two women are caught on camera stealing 2 CARTS FULL of products and stuffing them into their car.



Where are the police at?



I am so sick of these people. It isn't even a black thing, it is a ghetto thing and I am fatigued! pic.twitter.com/FBFxhKH7Hl — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) November 3, 2025

Advertisement

It is cruel and unusual punishment for anyone falling on hard times to be lumped in with these degenerates.

Pogies has a Thomas Jefferson quote on their homepage that reads:

“Agriculture is our wisest pursuit, because it will in the end contribute most to real wealth, good morals, and happiness.”

The real wealth Jefferson refers to is physical and mental health; the morals are hard work and patience; and happiness is an honest day’s work.

While our schools can and should offer classes in robotics and artificial intelligence, those pursuits should not be at the cost of 4-H and home economics. Young generations should know how to bake bread, grow food in containers, and break down animals for one reason: a government that feeds you can also starve you.

It is unamerican to expect taxpayers to provide your most basic needs It is foolish to expect that money to be handled responsibly by power-hungry politicians. Pogies at the Farm is doing more to help their community than any politician or any political party.

Churches, farmers markets, and local businesses are tuned into the needs of their communities. It should be our duty and joy to lift up those around us rather than sending hard-earned dollars to large nonprofits where as much as 35% goes to overhead, not mission.

What is happening in your community? Who is stepping up and who is letting people down? Tell me in the comments.

Advertisement

Use promo code POTUS47 for 74% off a VIP membership, but don't delay because like this shutdown, it won't last forever!