Virginia Elects Democrat Who Fantasized About Shooting Children

The 2025 Virginia Attorney General race has delivered a stunning, and frankly disturbing, message about who voters are willing to elect as the state's top law enforcement position. In 2022, Democrat Jay Jones sent vile messages fantasizing about shooting a Republican leader and his children. Virginia voters handed Jones the victory over incumbent Republican Jason Miyares, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Despite lagging behind other Democrats on the statewide ballot, Jones managed to pull off a win. The outcome has shattered any pretense that Democrats hold the moral high ground when it comes to political violence or incendiary rhetoric.

The NBC exit polls captured voter sentiment in real time: only 45% found the messages disqualifying, 25% expressed concern but decided it wasn't a deal-breaker, and a surprising 10% claimed indifference. That arithmetic matters. A significant chunk of Virginia voters actively rejected or minimized the weight of Jones' violent rhetoric, sending a clear signal to the rest of the country about where Democratic standards actually stand when push comes to shove.

NBC VA AG EXIT POLL - Leaked texted messages sent by Jay Jones…



Should be disqualifying 45%

Concerning but not disqualifying 25%

Haven’t heard enough 17%

Not a reason for concern 10%

Let's be precise about what Jones did. He didn't slip up in a momentary lapse during a tense conversation. The man contemplated shooting a political opponent and repeatedly called Gilbert's children "little fascists," explicitly hoping something bad would happen to them. When these text messages first leaked, calls for his disqualification came fast and furious and clearly appeared to have an impact on the race. But in the end, Virginia Democrats weren’t bothered enough to put such a person in charge of the state’s law enforcement.

On top of the text message scandal, Jones is also under criminal investigation. Court records show that Jones appeared to game the legal system to dodge jail time for a reckless driving conviction. After being caught speeding at 116 mph in 2022, he agreed to perform 1,000 hours of community service and pay a fine. But half of those hours were reportedly done for his own political action committee, Meet Our Moment, instead of a legitimate nonprofit. Prosecutors say the paperwork didn’t disclose that connection, prompting a judge to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate whether Jones misled the court.

Yet, Virginia voters elected him anyway. To the role of attorney general—the state's top law enforcement officer, the person responsible for protecting citizens and upholding the rule of law.

With Jones’s victory, Democrats swept Virginia's statewide races. Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Winsome Earle-Sears for governor, with Ghazala Hashmi taking the lieutenant governor's seat.

In the aftermath of the Charlie Kirk assassination, Democrats are scrambling to rewrite the narrative on political violence. For years, they’ve hammered Republicans over so-called “dangerous rhetoric,” accusing the right of fueling division and threatening democracy itself. But when faced with a Democrat candidate who openly texted about shooting a Republican and harming his children, they turned a blind eye. When it came down to principle or power, Democrat voters made their choice—and keeping Jones in the attorney general’s office mattered more than basic decency.

Jones’ apparent victory proves (yet again) that Democratic moral posturing on violence evaporates the moment it becomes inconvenient to their electoral interests. They've forfeited any claim on the high ground entirely—and done so by choice.

Shame on you, Virginia.

