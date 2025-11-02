Eric's 26 Inconvenient Truths

I've been refining this list for several years now. Earlier revisions have been posted in other venues, although most of them are gone now. Even Rush Limbaugh had his 35 Undeniable Truths. As for me — cough, cough — being somewhat less influential, I only have 26.

Buckle up, kids.

There is no such thing as civilized warfare. War is, by definition, the lack of civility and the lack of rules. The rules and the definition of civility are invariably decided by the victor. Remember that everything Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, and Mao Zedong did, including the millions of deaths, was absolutely legal according to the laws of their respective countries. Law, therefore, is not the final arbiter of what is and is not moral. At the same time, morality is not, and can never be, an individual choice. People are far too easily fooled by the label of "compassion." It often isn't. When speaking the truth becomes objectionable, be very suspicious about those who object. Donald Trump did not bring division to this country. He was elected because division was already here, brought on by decades of the establishments of both parties moving in precisely the wrong direction. Heaven has walls, gates, and a very specific set of rules for anyone wishing to enter. You must be of a specific mindset. Hell, meanwhile, has an open-borders policy and will take anyone regardless of their mindset. The biggest single mistake that we have ever made as a country, a culture, and a people was to turn the education of our young over to the government. Does anyone expect a taxpayer-funded, government-run education system to properly teach the founders' vision of limited government? People who are not taught the value of individual freedom, and its relationship with prosperity, morality, and limited government, will never believe in it and will eventually work to destroy it. Socialism and globalism have historically been rejected by the people subjected to them whenever they’ve had the power to do so. There’s a reason for that: neither actually works to the advantage of the people. Just because concepts like socialism or global warming have been disproven several times over does not mean their backers will stop pushing those ideas. It’s all they’ve got to go with. If you want to know who runs your life, look directly at those whom you may not criticize. Today’s feminism isn’t feminism. For proof of this one need look no further than the large number of self-proclaimed feminists who spend a great deal of time trying to look like men. The reason most feminists claim to hate men is because they surround themselves with liberal men who, in the final analysis, are not men at all. There are two sexes: male and female. You can have all the operations you want, but it won’t matter: your DNA is not going to change. The surgical blade is not a means by which one can run away from the reality of one's self. Claims to the contrary not withstanding, because one is of the Republican Party does not make one a conservative. Consider the number of establishment Republicans who have been fighting Donald Trump on every point. Remember, also, that the establishment GOP wasn’t too happy about Ronald Reagan winning elections either and have subsequently gone well out of their way to erase his legacy. The purpose of government, any government, should be to nurture, protect, and, if possible, extend the influence of the culture that gave it life. Nothing is for free. Someone must pay for its being available. Our freedom and our rights come from God, not from government. The American culture is unique and worth fighting for. It is the basis of our prosperity and our very way of life. John F. Kennedy wouldn’t want anything to do with the Democratic Party of today. Indeed, it’s a wonder that the Democrats hold Kennedy to be an icon of the party at all. Think: When’s the last time you saw a Democrat mention the man? The proximate cause of most of our problems is the establishment of both parties, who have come to love the power of government more than is good for the upkeep of the principles put forward in the American Revolution. We desperately need these principles to return if we are to survive as a nation, a culture, and a people The most glaring lesson taught to us by Donald Trump being elected twice is that both parties' rank-and-file are rejecting their own establishments. Ninety percent of what gets passed off as racial issues are actually cultural in nature. A nation without borders ceases to be a nation almost immediately. That is in fact the goal of pushing for open borders. Experience has taught us that the cause of world peace would be best served by the dissolving of the United Nations. There is no fixing it.

