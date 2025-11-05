Liberal Actress Stuns Hollywood With Anti-Mamdani Meme on Social Media

Liberal actress Debra Messing, most well known for her role in Will & Grace, made heads explode all over Hollywood after sharing a meme — now viral with her 1.4 million Instagram followers — that referred to newly elected New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani as an "actual Communist Jihadist."

Advertisement

The post gained traction after it was shared by The Persian Jewess Instagram account. The image consisted of a fake ballot that listed two candidates: “A Democrat. Just a Democrat,” and the other, “An actual communist jihadist. A literal Karl Marx-quoting, America-hating jihadist." If you listen closely, you can hear the sound of a million blue-haired, septum-pierced, gender-fluid whack jobs across the country screaming in a mix of rage and agony.





Messing, who has not been shy about her support for Israel and Democratic mayoral candidate and former governor Andrew Cuomo, shared the post on Tuesday. The comment section on the meme is chock full of bitter backlash and vile remarks, despite the fact Messing is pretty far to the left on most issues. If you aren't in lockstep with the hive mind, you risk the wrath of the logically challenged.

Messing, who supported Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race, spent the last few weeks before the election speaking out against Mamdani and throwing her support behind Cuomo, who she says has "decades of experience" to lead the Big Apple, which she, accurately, says "doesn't feel safe right now."

Advertisement

“I understand the passion behind Mamdani. He’s young and enthusiastic but he has never had a job, he’s 33 years old, and New York City is the financial center of our country,” the actress said. “And I don’t think he has the experience for the job.”

A liberal actress being in agreement with Republicans on anything is more rare than a unicorn sighting, but leave it to a radical socialist like Mamdani to help bring folks together despite our nation's deep political divide.

“Commie Mamdani’s win in New York City marks the death of the Democrat party as we once knew it,” House Majority Whip Tom Emmer said during an interview with Breitbart News on Tuesday tonight. “His communist agenda will run America’s largest city straight into the ground, while Democrats in Congress sit idly by because they either agree or are too terrified of their virulent base to speak up. The election results in NYC prove the trend we’ve all been witnessing: pro-terrorist, Marxist radicals are now the Left’s mainstream.”

Most Democrat voters act on emotion rather than reason, neglecting to engage with the platform of someone as radical as Mamdani or to consider what his far-left policies will mean for fellow citizens once he puts them into action. Everything sounds good on paper, but when you actually try to implement the left's agenda, it leads to economic disaster and the oppression of regular people.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Democratic Socialist Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani won a huge victory in NYC, obliterating former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and GOP candidate Curtis Sliwa.

It's truly appalling that New York City, just 24 years after the terrorist attack that destroyed the World Trade Center and killed 3,000 people, has elected an Islamic individual with ties to an imam who celebrated the destruction of the Twin Towers as their new mayor. I guess they truly have forgotten.

Help PJ Media continue to tell expose the truth about liberal Hollywood as we continue to usher in the Golden Era of America. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.