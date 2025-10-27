The Morning Briefing: Kamala Harris Is Spending a Lot of Time With Her Imaginary Friends

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Esztewurtz did his best journaling after a weekend of enjoying mulled boysenberry cider and 1970s Pam Grier movies from his laser disc collection.

Because I lived in Southern California for so many years, I was subjected to the ongoing mental breakdown that is Kamala Harris long before most of the country was. Her entire career has been a spectacle, largely because — even on her best days — she's the hottest of messes. That can't be talked about honestly in most media outlets because because racism, or something.

Harris has always had a view of her worth to the Democratic Party and the United States of America that is not at all in sync with reality. We saw that smugness come through during the Democratic primary debates in 2019 when she told the country that she was a top tier candidate and Tulsi Gabbard wasn't. Gabbard would go on to dismantle Harris in the next debate and hasten Harris's exit from the race.

Because there is no common sense when the Democrats' relentless pursuit of diversity is involved, Harris went from being given the bum's rush from the primary race to becoming the Vice President of the United States. She has been operating under the mistaken impression that she earned that ever since.

We've been having a grand time poking fun at her train wreck of a book tour. Her delusion has actually metastasized since her ignominious defeat last November. This loon turns every major defeat into a perverse self-affirmation. That breakfast Franzia sure is powerful. Now it appears that she's completely unaware that she has been doing nothing but firebombing bridges with her book and the tour interviews. This is from Matt:

Just when you thought Kamala Harris had taken a hint from history, she’s back, dangling the prospect of a 2028 presidential run. Some liberals apparently can’t take “no” for an answer—especially when “no” came in the form of a historic landslide defeat last year. In a laughably tone-deaf BBC interview, the twice-failed presidential candidate declared she’s “not done” with politics. Asked if she’d run again, Harris responded with her patented indecipherable shrug: “Possibly.” Decision? Still pending. Impact? Already disastrous.

Harris is also being coy whenever she's asked about whether she's made a decision about running for president in 2028. There doesn't seem to be anyone in whatever passes for her inner circle telling her that pretty much everyone else in America has made the decision for her. That includes the Dem money people that she would need for another run.

This is from my Townhall colleague Dmitri Bolt:

Democratic donors are reportedly withdrawing support from a fundraising event for former Vice President Kamala Harris, with at least one sending a profanity-laced rejection. Sources familiar with the matter say the Democratic National Committee (DNC) contacted major donors for the San Francisco fundraiser, but most declined.

Popularity — or a great lack thereof — with big donors is a problem that Harris has faced before. After riding high at the beginning of the aforementioned Democratic primary season in the summer of 2019, the money people began fleeing Harris in droves that September. She is one of those candidates who doesn't do well when the public gets to know her. The party was able to raise money for her last year because of Trump Derangement Syndrome and the panicked circumstances surrounding her replacing Joe Biden atop the ticket. The fundraising had far more to do with anti-Trump sentiment than pro-Harris feelings. When the spotlight is on Harris for too long, the big donors' checkbooks slam shut.

The headline of Matt's post is "Run, Kamala, Run!" That, of course, would be a lot of fun to watch. One of the greatest aspects of the Democrats' inability to be honest with themselves is that implosions like Harris's can go on for quite some time. Harris recently opted out of a run for governor of California because her prospects were so bleak. Only in Dem Land can one pivot from that to thinking that she still might be a viable candidate for the presidency.

I do so hope that the voices in Kamala Harris's head remain cacophonous and telling her that there is no expiration date on her relevance. As long as she is hanging around, she's creating internal chaos for the Democrats, as well as reminding voters just how out of touch the party still is.

It's like watching a political disaster movie. That's always entertaining when it's happening to the other side.

