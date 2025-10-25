Trump DOJ to Send Election Monitors to New Jersey and California After State GOP Requested Them

The Trump Department of Justice has agreed to send election monitors to five counties in California and one county in New Jersey following requests from local Republican Party officials in those states.

New Jersey Republicans based their request on voter fraud allegations that have historically plagued Passaic County. Just last weekend, the Democratic members of the county's Board of Elections "blocked the use of security cameras in ballot storage areas and refused to require a sign-in log for workers with access to mail-in ballots," reported the New York Times.

New Jersey is in the midst of a tightening race for governor, while California's Proposition 50 will redraw the state's congressional districts in a brazen attempt to give the state up to five more Democratic congressmen.

In California, the DOJ officials will monitor polling places in five counties: Kern, Riverside, Fresno, Los Angeles, and Orange. As one might imagine, California governor and likely Democratic presidential candidate Gavin Newsom isn't happy.

A spokesman for Newsom claimed, “This administration has made no secret of its goal to undermine free and fair elections,” said Brandon Richards. “Deploying these federal forces appears to be an intimidation tactic meant for one thing: suppress the vote.”

Newsom's press office was positively hysterical.

First, no one is "interfering" with anything. As their job description clearly states, they are monitoring polling places and offices of registrars of voters “to ensure transparency, ballot security, and compliance with federal law," according to the DOJ release.

Regarding monitoring a state election, the Times reports: "The Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department enforces a range of statutes that protect the right to vote, and election officials say such monitoring has been conducted in the past under both Republican and Democratic administrations."

New York Times:

Then on Monday, the chairwoman of the California Republican Party, Corrin Rankin, wrote to the Justice Department, complaining that the party had received “reports of irregularities” in some counties that they feared “will undermine either the willingness of voters to participate in the election or their confidence in the announced results of the election.” The letter asked for monitors to be sent to five counties where, the party asserted, some voters had received incorrect ballots in past elections and where Republicans had raised concerns about the maintenance and accuracy of voter lists. The Justice Department said in a news release that personnel from the agency’s Civil Rights Division would be stationed at polling places and offices of registrars of voters “to ensure transparency, ballot security, and compliance with federal law.” The department said those workers would coordinate with the local U.S. attorney’s offices, but it did not specify how many observers would be deployed or the types of irregularities they would seek.

Shirley Weber, California’s secretary of state, doesn't mind it when the DOJ monitors elections in red states. However, she gets her dander up when the DOJ performs the same oversight in her state.

Weber said: “We will not permit tactics masquerading as oversight to erode voter confidence or intimidate Californians. Our voters have earned the right to cast their ballots free from surveillance or interference — from anyone.”

I'm sure Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, and other Southern states would agree with her.

