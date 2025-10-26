Tony Dungy: A Life of Faith, Football, and Truth

Millions of Americans will tune into NBC’s Football Night in America tonight to watch the Green Bay Packers face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh. For football lovers, this is as good as it gets. Two storied NFL franchises, both making a run for the post-season already, will be playing in one of the noisiest stadiums in the league. It’s cool in late October. In Pittsburgh we call this “football weather.”

To cap it all off, one of the city’s favorite former Steelers has been in town as part of the NBC broadcast team. I'm talking about Tony Dungy. Back during the Steelers’ Super Bowl years of the 1970s, Dungy played in the defensive backfield under coach Chuck Noll. A few short years later, after he started his coaching career, he went back to Pittsburgh again under the tutelage of Noll. The rest, as they say, is football history.

But there is a lot more to Dungy’s story, and if you follow him on the X platform, you know that, more often than not, on any given morning, you will wake up to a post from him that inspires you in a spiritual sense.

I’m in Eugene OR this morning and I went to Mt Pisgah to meet my buddies. They always climb at 7:30 am on Saturdays but I didn’t see them. So I headed up by myself and discovered a universal truth. It’s much harder doing anything by yourself.



I was tempted to give up several… pic.twitter.com/isw7D2gZNP — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) September 27, 2025

Dungy is an unapologetic Christian at a time when people as visible as he is are pressured by many to keep their faith to themselves. Even more, he’s an evangelist. He shares his faith willingly and frequently to anyone who will give him a fair hearing. He does so in the most charitable of ways: not judging, but not backing down.

Our fearless leader at PJ Media, Chris Queen, wrote this about Dungy back in 2022:

For years, Dungy has put his Christian faith into practice by helping others. He also responds to his critics with grace. When the left reacted with high dudgeon at his appearance with (Ron) DeSantis (I know — you’re just as shocked as I am), he responded with a quote in which Barack Obama lauded fatherhood. He also addressed the outrage by tweeting that “Pres Obama said the same things almost verbatim. I’m assuming people were outraged at him too. I am serving the Lord so I’ll keep supporting dads and families."

In addition to his work with the NFL, Dungy is affiliated with a program called All Pro Dad, where he works to call attention to fathers, the value of fatherhood, and the responsibilities that come with it. All Pro Dad is part of a group called Family First, whose website says it is “on a mission to provide parenting, marriage and relational truth that helps people love their family well and gives them greater hope for the future.”

You wouldn’t need to read that website to know that Dungy stands for all of these things. So when Chris quoted Dungy about his appearance with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis three years ago, Dungy was there in his capacity as an ambassador for the virtues of fatherhood. As the story went, he was attacked from the left for doing so just because he stood up for fatherhood while standing next to a Republican.

On his X profile, Dungy features what we can assume is the most important bible verse to him, Matthew 16:26, which says, “What good will it be for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul? Or what can anyone give in exchange for their soul?”

This suggests what may appear obvious but is still worth noting: Nothing this former Super Bowl championship football coach does is by accident or a coincidence. Perhaps it’s partly his personality, but it’s definitely something he has worked at. He seems to be intentional about everything. When he commits to something, he does so completely.

Dungy knows people listen to him and watch him. He has a pulpit and he uses it. With 934,000 followers on X alone, he leverages his platform to spread the word of God in the same way a missionary would in the digital wild, leading with the truth and the good, and never straying from it. But he does so in a way that is so relatable, you’d think Dungy actually knows and hangs out with the figures of the Bible in the flesh.

Friday night had been terrible for Jesus’ followers. Their leader had been arrested and killed. They hastily buried him, leaving everyone frightened and confused. No one had expected this.

After observing the Passover Mary Magdalene went with some women Sunday morning to finish… pic.twitter.com/xAXsFqK3M6 — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) April 20, 2025

He talks about Jesus and the people of the Bible as if they're friends of his whom he’d like to get you to know. When you read just one of his posts, you almost feel that refreshed feeling you have after going to a church service.

Earlier this year, Dungy appeared on a podcast called Sports Spectrum, where he talked at length about faith and professional athletes. As is his nature, he redirected the attention away from himself to today’s athletes who show their faith. He said, “To see those guys just be very, very bold about it, but also say, ‘This is who we are, and we’re not going to be offensive about it, but we’re not going to hide it. This is who we are. We love Christ, we honor Christ’ – it’s awesome to see,” Dungy said.

That sums it up. I read and reread that quote several times, and as an observer, I could not describe Dungy any differently.

